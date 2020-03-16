IFL will re-evaluate situation in 30 to 45 days

The owners of Indoor Football League franchises met on a video conference call Monday but nothing really changed regarding the league’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league announced last week that it has postponed its season indefinitely and that remains to be the case.

“We’re just going to continue with the same stance we had before,’’ Quad City Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said. “We’re suspending operations until further notice and will re-evaluate in 30 to 45 days to see if there’s a way to still get the season in.’’

Only two IFL games have been played. The Steamwheelers defeated the Cedar Rapids River Kings 54-39 on March 7 and the San Diego Strike Force defeated the Bismarck Bucks 50-36 the next day.

Four games that were scheduled last weekend — none of which involved the Steamwheelers — were called off. The Wheelers were slated to open their season at home this Saturday.

Brand said Monday’s meeting did nothing to clarify or resolve the picture.

