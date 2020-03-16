IFL will re-evaluate situation in 30 to 45 days

The owners of Indoor Football League franchises met on a video conference call Monday but nothing really changed regarding the league’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league announced last week that it has postponed its season indefinitely and that remains to be the case.
“We’re just going to continue with the same stance we had before,’’ Quad City Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said. “We’re suspending operations until further notice and will re-evaluate in 30 to 45 days to see if there’s a way to still get the season in.’’
Only two IFL games have been played. The Steamwheelers defeated the Cedar Rapids River Kings 54-39 on March 7 and the San Diego Strike Force defeated the Bismarck Bucks 50-36 the next day.
Four games that were scheduled last weekend — none of which involved the Steamwheelers — were called off. The Wheelers were slated to open their season at home this Saturday.
Brand said Monday’s meeting did nothing to clarify or resolve the picture.
You have free articles remaining.
“Unfortunately with 13 owners, there’s a bunch of different ideas of what’s the smartest thing to do,’’ he said. “Nobody can get on the same page. At the end of the day, we’re trying to make a decision on something where we have no idea what the future holds. It’s hard to do that. The best thing to do is make a better educated decision a month from now or 45 days from now.’’
Brand said he would much prefer to make a decision now “and stick with it.’’ He said he would favor just postponing the entire season.
In the meantime, he planned to meet with the team’s players Monday night and tell them where things stand. Several of them have been brought in from other parts of the country and he admitted he wasn’t sure what those players would do.
“We can’t afford to pay players and house players when we don’t have any games,’’ he said. “It’s hard to run a business when you don’t know when you’re going to be able to operate again.’’
He said the owners will meet again next month, but he said he’s not optimistic that another game will be played this season.
“You can’t expect to get a 14-game schedule in when you’re in the middle of May,’’ he said. “You just can’t do it.
“When the season starts getting into late August and September, you’ve got high school and college football, pro football. Our officials, the IFL officials, are NCAA officials. They all work for the Big Ten or some of these other conferences so they’re going to have preseason stuff. There’s a drop-dead date that we’re going to need to make a decision on and it’s not here yet.’’