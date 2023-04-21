E.J. Hilliard Jr. sees this as the perfect time for a test.

The Quad City Steamwheelers quarterback knows his team is in for just that when it hosts Massachussetts in a 7:05 p.m. game Saturday at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

“They’re a championship-type team. I think it’s a good match-up for us, two good teams that have a lot of talent," Hilliard said. “We’re going to bring our best. It will be good to see where we’re at."

The game between Indoor Football League Eastern Conference rivals is a rematch of a first-round playoff game in 2022 when the Steamwheelers advanced with a 39-38 overtime victory, a game when Hilliard rushed for three scores and passed for a pair to earn IFL offensive player of the week honors.

Quad City takes the field Saturday with a 3-1 record, winning its last three games while developing an offense which ranks second in the IFL with a scoring average of 51.5 points per game.

Massachusetts is third in the league at 51 points per game.

Hilliard enters Saturday’s game after passing for five scores and rushing for one in the Steamwheelers’ 68-42 win at Tulsa last weekend, benefiting from the play of an offensive line that surrendered just one sack.

The Pirates arrive in Moline with a 2-1 record and will be looking to rebound from a 56-39 loss to undefeated Frisco last weekend.

Anthony Russo, who stepped into a starting role at quarterback for Massachusetts, went 17-of-33 last week in an effort complemented by the rushing of Jimmie Robinson, who ran for three scores and averaged 24 yards on four kick returns.

“They’re a good team with an experienced staff that does a great job. We know they’ll look to get back on track," Quad City coach Cory Ross said. "It’s a good measuring stick for us, a quality opponent coming into our building."

Hilliard said the match-up comes at a good time for the Steamwheelers.

"We’ve been playing well and we will need to take it to a new level this week," Hilliard said. "We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves from this game."