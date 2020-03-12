Indoor Football League suspends season amid COVID-19 concerns

The Quad City Steamwheelers might have to wait to make their home debut.

The Indoor Football League announced Thursday it has postponed its season until further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"This is an unprecedented situation that we are taking very seriously," IFL commissioner Todd Tryon said. "We are monitoring this on a constant basis and are working with the local municipalities and arenas in all of our markets. Our goal is to resume play as soon as possible. The health of our players, coaches, staffs, fans and sponsors is of utmost importance to our teams and to the league, and we will not compromise on those values."

The announcement came after a conference call between league owners and the commissioner. It was part of a 24-hour period in which the NBA and NHL both suspended play and saw the cancellation of several college events, including all winter and spring championships and the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament that was scheduled for this week at the TaxSlayer Center.

After winning their season opener last week, the Steamwheelers were scheduled to make their home debut at the TaxSlayer Center next Saturday against Arizona, but the arena's website currently lists that game as postponed.

