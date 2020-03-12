Indoor Football League suspends season amid COVID-19 concerns

The Quad City Steamwheelers might have to wait to make their home debut.
The Indoor Football League announced Thursday it has postponed its season until further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"This is an unprecedented situation that we are taking very seriously," IFL commissioner Todd Tryon said. "We are monitoring this on a constant basis and are working with the local municipalities and arenas in all of our markets. Our goal is to resume play as soon as possible. The health of our players, coaches, staffs, fans and sponsors is of utmost importance to our teams and to the league, and we will not compromise on those values."
The announcement came after a conference call between league owners and the commissioner. It was part of a 24-hour period in which the NBA and NHL both suspended play and saw the cancellation of several college events, including all winter and spring championships and the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament that was scheduled for this week at the TaxSlayer Center.
After winning their season opener last week, the Steamwheelers were scheduled to make their home debut at the TaxSlayer Center next Saturday against Arizona, but the arena's website currently lists that game as postponed.
"We understand where the league's coming from," Steamwheelers owner and GM Doug Bland said. "You can't be the only league in the country not doing this, not taking these measures, and if you did, the legal liabilities you might face could be astronomical. When the NBA and the NHL and the NCAA ... they kind of control the narrative. When they do this, you can't go against the grain, and now we have all the governors shutting everything down.
"We really didn't have any choice in the matter."
The league had four games scheduled in the next four days.
Thursday's game between Duke City and Frisco was postponed, as was Sunday's game between Bismarck and Sioux Falls.
However, Saturday's games between Iowa and Oakland, and Cedar Rapids and San Diego, both scheduled to be played in California, are still expected to be played but without fans in attendance.
Bland said the league plans to have another meeting Monday to determine steps moving forward, which could include addressing tickets already purchased.
"Just hold tight until we know what the game plan is," Bland said. "If they paid for a game that doesn't take place, they're going to get refunded. We just don't know if it's going to be rescheduled, canceled, we just don't have an answer at this point."