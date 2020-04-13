Indoor Football League will cancel its season

The Indoor Football League has chosen to cancel the remainder of its season.
The league, which includes the Quad-City Steamwheelers, made the announcement Monday, citing “the many unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of definitive information as to when states will begin to lift stay-home mandates and again allow large gatherings such as sporting events.’’
IFL commissioner Todd Tryon said the decision came following extensive discussions with the league’s board of directors.
“Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season,’’ Tryon said. “The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern.’’
Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said following a March 16 meeting of the board that he was in favor of ending the season then. It was decided to wait 30 to 45 days but the league didn’t even wait quite that long.
The board also approved an extended 16-game schedule for the 2021 season to add additional value for season ticket-holders and sponsors.
Policies regarding ticket purchases and corporate sponsorships for the canceled season will be made on a team-by-team basis.
Only two IFL games were played before things began shutting down because of COVID-19. The Steamwheelers defeated the Cedar Rapids River Kings 54-39 on March 7 and the San Diego Strike Force defeated the Bismarck Bucks 50-36 the next day.
The league was faced with trying to develop a modified schedule and giving players and coaching staffs a chance to prepare for the season once the arenas reopen.
"During this extraordinary time in our country, we have all been impacted, and we believe that it will take all of us working together to return to a semblance of normalcy,’’ Tryon said. “With that stated, I am extremely proud of how our IFL teams have taken prominent leadership roles within their respective communities to provide assistance and hope to those who need it most.’’
