The Quad-City Steamwheelers had a knack for converting on fourth downs this season.
After converting over half of their 23 fourth-down attempts this season, the Steamwheelers were successful twice more in their playoff game Saturday night.
However, a failed fourth-down try helped end Quad-City's debut Champions Indoor Football season in a 54-46 loss at Sioux City in the opening round of the playoffs.
Trailing 33-31 early in the fourth quarter and needing to answer Sioux City's go-ahead touchdown just moments before, the Wheelers kept their kicking team off the field despite facing a fourth-and-2 deep in their own territory.
Quad-City coach Cory Ross called for a jet sweep to Darius Hicks, in motion behind quarterback E.J. Hilliard.
"It was absolutely there," Ross said. "We had two great blocks from the receivers on that side. There was nothing but green in front of him. If we secure the hand-off, we have the first down and a whole lot more."
Instead, Hilliard's hand-off to Hicks was mishandled, Sioux City recovered the football and two snaps later the Bandits took advantage of the short field to score another touchdown for a 39-31 edge.
"Everything was right except the exchange, and I take the blame for that," Hilliard said after accounting for 205 all-purpose yards and all five Wheelers TDs. "It happened so fast, I don't know what happened. It's a bang-bang play. If we hit it right, it's a big gainer and we have the first down.
"Their defense was pinching, protecting against the zone-reads, so that was the right call. If we convert there, go down and score, we might be talking about a win. Instead, we just didn't capitalize."
The Wheelers still had a chance to tie on their next possession, but a drive into Sioux City territory bogged down, and Quad-City opted for the field goal and a 39-34 deficit.
"We were chasing after that," Hilliard said, with each team scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final 7:23 of the game, three in a frantic final minute, both of Quad-City's on long passes.
"We never gave up. We played our hearts out. It was just one of those games you wished you could get back 2-3 plays."
The game at the Tyson Events Center featured three ties and five lead changes, with the Wheelers winning the turnover battle, 3-1, and taking a slim 31-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Joe Powell had a game-opening interception, and a third-quarter scoop-and-score on a fumble recovery to lead Quad-City's defense. Anthony Pruitt also had a fumble recovery on the goal-line to prevent another first-half Sioux City score.
"(Darrian Miller) ran his butt off, though," Ross said about the Sioux City running back, who finished with 117 yards and 5 touchdowns rushing. "That was the first time all season somebody ran for more than 70 yards against us and he was able to keep some drives alive for them. We missed some tackles. He bounced off some tackles. We just didn't wrap up all of the time."
The loss ended the first Wheelers season since 2009, but Ross and Hilliard agreed this campaign only marked the start of great things.
"We brought indoor football back to the area," Hilliard said. "It wasn't the championship we were hoping for and working hard toward, but it was a successful start for a bunch of rookies.
"There's a great coaching staff here with great fans and a great community, and we're blessed to have a great owner. I see only great things coming in the future."