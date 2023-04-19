At the controls of the offense for the Quad City Steamwheelers, quarterback E.J. Hilliard appreciates the work of an offensive line that returned intact this season.

“Those guys, they’ve picked up right where they left off a year ago,’’ Hilliard said. “They each have their own individual strengths, but they really developed into a well-connected unit last season and they haven’t left up. With every play, they want perfection.’’

It’s an objective that has helped the Steamwheelers get off to a 3-1 start to the season heading into Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. game against Massachusetts at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Quad City and Massachusetts feature two of the league’s most productive offenses through the opening weeks of the season. The Steamwheelers are second in the league in scoring at 51.5 points per game while the Pirates are third with an average of 51 points.

It’s the type of production that offensive linemen Hunter Nobbs and Joe Krall have come to expect.

“With the same group of guys back, there is a chemistry there now that is really helping us,’’ said Nobbs, a Sparks, Nevada, native who played collegiately at Henderson said.

“We worked together last season and had success and that gave a good starting point this year. It shows in our record.’’

A year ago, Quad City was 1-3 four games into its schedule.

Nobbs said the ability to flip that around has a lot to do with the team’s overall experience, including on the offensive line.

“From day one, everybody was on the same page and the learning curve that was there a year ago, we’ve moved past that and continue to work to play with good consistency every play in every series,’’ Nobbs said.

Krall, a former Monmouth College lineman from New Berlin, Ill., said that cohesion extends beyond the confines of the turf.

He said the group has developed a closeness off the field that benefits the team during games.

“If somebody is having a bad day, in life or football, we’re there for each other,’’ Krall said. “We talk a lot of life with each other and we’re there to pick each other up when needed.’’

Krall saw that start to come together last season and when this year’s team began working out, it felt like old times.

“We’re there for each other and that bond, it was immediate this year. A year ago, it took some time for us to jell together and get a feel for filling our roles and understanding how it all fit together. This year, we pretty much picked up where we left off.’’

Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross sees that as well.

A former running back at Nebraska as a collegiate player, Ross has always had an appreciation for good offensive line play and he believes Quad City has that going for it again this season.

“Those guys all set the bar pretty high. They expect a lot out of themselves and a lot out of each other,’’ Ross said.

“They play the game the right way and really they have developed into a special group who take a lot of pride in what they do. They’re off to a good start and they’ve had a lot to do with the start we are off to as a team.’’