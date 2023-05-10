If nothing else, Shane Simpson enjoyed an efficient debut for the Quad City Steamwheelers last week.

Simpson carried the ball three times during a 60-34 win at Iowa and reached the end zone twice.

“It felt good to be out there making plays,’’ Simpson said.

That’s something that has never been an issue.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back from Easton, Pa., accumulated 5,688 all-purpose yards during a six-year college career that began with five seasons at Towson before he spent 2000 competing at Virginia.

The career leader in all-purpose and return yards at Towson, where he was a two-time first-team all-American, Simpson went on to rush for 278 yards on 54 carries for Virginia in 2020.

Simpson, who worked last fall as a offensive quality control coach at Towson, started 2023 in camp with the DC Defenders of the XFL but was among players released late in the preseason.

Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross contacted him shortly after that, expressing an interest if Simpson wanted to join Quad City in the Indoor Football League.

He was in the midst of a series of workouts for Canadian Football League teams at that time and wanted to fulfill those commitments but eventually welcomed a chance to join the Steamwheelers last week.

“When coach Ross called, I was ready. I hopped in a car in New Jersey and was here the next day,’’ Simpson said.

That 13-hour drive was followed by a welcomed fresh start on the field.

He spent last week working to pick up the playbook and get used to his new team.

“I was ready to go back to work,’’ Simpson said. “It was a chance to get some more game experience, get some more plays on tape and help a team with a championship.’’

He carried just three times against the Barnstormers last week, accumulating nine yards including a 1-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of the first quarter and a six-yard sprint into the end zone during the opening minutes of the second.

Simpson also caught one pass six days into his Steamwheelers career.

It was a start that Simpson works to build on during Friday’s 7:05 p.m. game against Sioux Falls at Vibrant Arena at The Mark, the third game of the season between the two teams.

“I’m settled in a little bit and feel good about where I’m at and where things are headed,’’ Simpson said. “I’ve heard a lot about the fans here and I’m looking forward to taking the field at home Friday and seeing what it’s all about.’’

He said his new teammates and coaches have welcomed him.

“I feel like I’ve been here all year. That says a lot about the organization and my teammates,’’ Simpson said. “It speaks to the type of operation this is and I’m glad to be here and be a part of it.’’

Ross likes what he’s seen as well.

“He played well for us last week. He came in, picked things up quickly and showed us that he’s a good running back,’’ Ross said. “Shane isn’t somebody you can use an arm to tackle. He’s a good, strong back and runs that way.’’

Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard Jr. liked that as well.

“To score on two of his three carries, think about what he could do with seven, eight carries,’’ Hilliard said. “He helped us last week and think he’ll continue to do that.’’

Simpson counts on that.

“For it being our first game together last week, I felt like it was a good beginning for me. It was definitely something to build on,’’ Simpson said. “I still have some things to work on, and I’m doing that now. I’m looking forward to seeing it all pay off.’’