Owner confident Steamwheelers will survive IFL shutdown

Everything had fallen into place for the Quad City Steamwheelers in their second season in the Indoor Football League.
They had set up new offices at the TBK Bank Sports Complex and were going to be able to make full use of the practice and weight-training facilities there. They had assembled a group of players they really liked and were brimming with optimism.
Then, like everyone else, they got blindsided by COVID-19.
The IFL announced Monday that it has canceled its entire season.
It’s back to square one for next season.
But owner Doug Bland said there is no question in his mind that there will be a next season for the local franchise.
"The Steamwheelers are 100% moving forward, but there obviously are going to be some other teams in our league that don’t make it," Bland said. "In my six years of doing this, I’ve never had one season where all the teams that finished the season started the next one."
IFL owners voted 14-0 Monday in favor of cancellation. Only two games were played, including a 54-39 Steamwheelers win over Cedar Rapids on March 7, before the pandemic began shutting down the country.
"We were hurting," Q-C head coach Cory Ross said of the news that the season was over. "We knew we’d put great effort into being able to have our offices at the BettPlex and being able to practice there and utilize the weight room and just try to create a more professional atmosphere. It hurts because we were wanting to see what all this can do for us."
The league owners met previously on March 16 and decided to wait a month or so to see what happened.
Bland was among those in favor of scuttling the season at that point.
"I just knew that it was pretty much inevitable," he said. "I saw the writing on the wall a little bit sooner than almost everybody else, I guess. When you’ve got 25 kids whose lives are at stake, I think it needs to be done sooner rather than later."
By Monday, everyone else had reached the same conclusion.
While canceling this year’s 14-game schedule, the owners voted to make it a 16-game slate next spring.
"Every team in the league is taking a major financial hit this year so to try to generate more revenue for next year we’re going to expand so everybody gets another home game," Bland said.
Since the Steamwheelers never were able to play a home game this season, they are asking their season ticket holders if they would like to simply carry over their tickets to next season. As a bonus, they’ll get an eighth home game because of the new 16-game schedule.
If ticket-holders would prefer to get a refund, they can do so.
"We’ve had an overwhelming response since (Monday) afternoon," Bland said. "I’d say 85% of people want to just push their season tickets until next season. That’s pretty nice."
He said he expects most of the team’s corporate sponsors will want to do the same. Some of them already had started to make payments but all further payments will be suspended until next winter.
"It’s probably a blessing for them from that standpoint that they didn’t have to pay it all this spring and summer," Bland said. "They’ll just pay it next year. We’ve already spoken to just about every sponsor."
While Bland is totally confident that his franchise will get through this crisis, he admits to being concerned about his fellow owners in the IFL.
In the fragile world of minor league sports, a lost season could mean a lost franchise.
"The sports industry has taken a major hit, but for us in the minor league sports world, it’s probably even harder on us because we don’t have television revenue and stuff like that to work with," he said. "We’re 100% reliant on our ticket buyers and our sponsors. Without that, we can’t exist.
"We’re going to need that support from the community to make sure the team is around for a long time to come."
He recognizes that it’s very unlikely that’s next year’s IFL will include the same 14 teams it was slated to have this spring.
"To think it’s going to happen in a year where there’s this much turmoil is probably a little bit lofty," Bland said. "That’s not to say there might not be teams come in to replace them, but I don’t see the same lineup that we had this year coming back next year. It’s just a numbers game."
