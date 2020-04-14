Owner confident Steamwheelers will survive IFL shutdown

He said he expects most of the team’s corporate sponsors will want to do the same. Some of them already had started to make payments but all further payments will be suspended until next winter.

"It’s probably a blessing for them from that standpoint that they didn’t have to pay it all this spring and summer," Bland said. "They’ll just pay it next year. We’ve already spoken to just about every sponsor."

While Bland is totally confident that his franchise will get through this crisis, he admits to being concerned about his fellow owners in the IFL.

In the fragile world of minor league sports, a lost season could mean a lost franchise.

"The sports industry has taken a major hit, but for us in the minor league sports world, it’s probably even harder on us because we don’t have television revenue and stuff like that to work with," he said. "We’re 100% reliant on our ticket buyers and our sponsors. Without that, we can’t exist.

"We’re going to need that support from the community to make sure the team is around for a long time to come."

He recognizes that it’s very unlikely that’s next year’s IFL will include the same 14 teams it was slated to have this spring.

"To think it’s going to happen in a year where there’s this much turmoil is probably a little bit lofty," Bland said. "That’s not to say there might not be teams come in to replace them, but I don’t see the same lineup that we had this year coming back next year. It’s just a numbers game."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.