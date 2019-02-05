E.J. Hilliard had a tryout this offseason for the new NFL-connected outdoor spring circuit, the Alliance of American Football.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers quarterback also heard recruiting overtures from a couple of squads in the Arena Football League and Champions Indoor Football.
But when a call back never came from legendary coach Steve Spurrier and the AAF's Orlando Apollos, Hilliard had only one destination in mind.
"I knew what I had here, and if I was playing indoor again, this is where I was going to be, rather than thinking the grass is greener on the other side," Hilliard said this week with the Wheelers opening training camp for their debut in the Indoor Football League.
"I prayed on it, and talked it over with my family, but I always knew this was the place to be."
Last season's all-conference performer in the CIF said he kept in contact with Q-C coach Cory Ross and Wheelers owner Doug Bland, making sure to keep them both apprised of his professional progress.
"It's been a genuine relationship since I got here last year," said Hilliard, who re-signed with the team three weeks ago today to rank as one of Q-C's last pre-camp moves.
"They want the best for me, they keep supporting me, and that family atmosphere is hard to find in this business.
"They always told me, if something didn't work out, I had a home here, which was always re-assuring to hear. So I always knew this was the best fit for me. They trust in me, believe in me, and are willing to give me another chance to showcase myself in hopes of climbing up that professional ladder."
Indeed, the soon-to-be 25 year-old is hardly lamenting the missed opportunity with the upstart AAF, whose founders include Hall-of-Fame NFL executive Bill Polian and former NBC Sports head Charlie Ebersol.
"God doesn't make any mistakes. So He's got me where He wants me," said Hilliard, who succeeded as a high school senior former NFL starter Teddy Bridgewater as the QB at Florida prep powerhouse Miami Northwestern.
"(The tryout) didn't work out for whatever reason, but I'm glad because that gives me a chance to fine-tune my craft right here, in a place that was so good for me last year, and with a coach that I love working with.
"I feel like I'm still growing. Of course, I've played quarterback for awhile, but I'm still young and still need experience so I'm ready to take that next step when it does come."
Last season was Hilliard's first full season as a professional starter after playing briefly in Germany in the fall of 2017.
Hilliard threw for 2,425 yards and 22 touchdowns vs. five interceptions in his senior season in college at Division II power Valdosta State.
He transferred to the Georgia school after playing in 22 games, but only starting eight over three seasons for former Illinois coach Ron Turner at Division I Florida International.
"I still have so much to learn and so much to work on," Hilliard said, ticking off accuracy and ball placement, as well as ball security, decision making and leadership skills.
"Experience is the best teacher, so I'm excited to see how much more I can grow now in Year 2 here."
Hilliard was certainly productive last season, leading the re-booted local franchise to the playoffs and final-week contention for the conference crown.
Hilliard hit 59.6 percent of his passes (157 for 263) for 2,005 yards, and 48 TDs vs. six interceptions. The CIF leader in passing efficiency (180.8) also proved to be an elusive rusher, scrambling for 12 scores and 361 more yards despite playing through a couple of leg injuries.
Three of his top targets are back from last season, including all-conference wideout Keyvan Rudd of Davenport.
"We can be even better," Hilliard said of an offense that averaged 52.3 points-per-game and was second in the league behind only champion Duke City in yards-per-contest (251.8).
"I've got a year of experience running this offense now, to where coach and I can be thinking the same thing or looking deeper together for an answer. And from camp so far, we see even more speed from this receiving corps. It's fun to think how dynamic our offense could be. But we need to work toward that level and not take it for granted."
As with all of the returners from last season, Ross claims all jobs are open in this camp.
So Hilliard is competing for the starting snaps with former NAIA Player of the Year candidate Dillon Turner, a backup last season in the IFL.
Veteran Anthony Iannotti, who led Ross-coached Omaha to the CIF's Champions Bowl in 2017, also is expected to join the mix in April after recovering from a knee injury.
Hilliard welcomes the competition, though, believing it will only bring out the best.
"This season is not about me getting myself to the next level," Hilliard said. "If I play for a bigger purpose, if I play hard for my teammates and the fans here, and if we do what we think we can do together, things will just naturally happen for all of us.
"The bottom line is winning. People pay attention to winners. They want to be around winners. And the more you win, the more you get noticed. So whether I throw for 50 yards or 500 yards, if we get the 'W,' that's all that matters."