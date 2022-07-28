QC STEAMWHEELERS: Duncan a man made for more than football

When Quad-City sports fans hear the name Malik Duncan, the first thing that comes to mind is more than likely “football,” and rightfully so.

The hard-hitting safety for the Quad City Steamwheelers, though, is so much more than a football player who survived a rough environment growing up and made a nice future for himself.

The 25-year-old Cleveland, Ohio, resident is a sports franchise owner. Along with four partners, he owns the Cleveland Rugby League team in his hometown.

He is a community activist. Along with some other principle partners, Duncan has started the Little Rockers, an after-school program that teaches kids the game of rugby and gives them a place to safely be after school. In two years, the program has grown to seven schools around Cleveland.

You can also call him a coach. Not only is he Steamwheeler head coach Cory Ross’ signal-caller on the defensive side, he was also a college football coach. Right after graduating from Saint Francis (Pa.) University in 2018, he joined the coaching staff at Mercyhurst University for a season before he got back into playing.

And he could soon add businessman to that list as he recently passed his licensing to sell life insurance.

Renaissance man?

Nah, just doing what needs to be done as well as setting himself up for the future in whatever endeavor he may choose when he hangs up the football gear.

“I just worry about winning right now,” said Duncan of all of his ventures. “I just want to win a championship.”

While his stats may not indicate it, he is the heart and soul of the defense for the Steamwheelers, who are in action Friday evening in the Indoor Football League Eastern Conference Championship game in Frisco, Texas.

So much so that Ross calls Duncan "an extension of me" on the field and has given him the chance to be the defensive captain and have input into what transpires in the 50-yard bumper car-like game.

“He is the leader on that side of the ball,” said Ross of Duncan. “He knows every bit of this defense — the intricacies, the ins and outs. He’s like an extension of me out there. His mental and mind game is second to none; he understands football to a T and is special when it comes to that.”

Which is why Duncan is a great example of a player being able to make an impact even if his stats may not show it. You won’t find the safety leading any QC defensive category, but the defense wouldn’t work nearly as well without him, and teams game plan around him.

Ross understands that, which is why he not only recruited him to play in the Quad-Cities in 2019 but also took him to Bismarck when the Wheelers were shuttered during the 2021 campaign.

“I’m a guy coach Ross molded to be somewhat like him,” said Duncan, who has proven to be tough against both the pass and the run. “I know what he wants to run and when he wants to run it. I’m like a mini him; not as great as him. But he just taught me a lot. He’s the reason I am who I am in this league, to be honest. … To be honest, I feel like I’m one of the best safeties in the league. Stats don’t really matter. I show it by performance when I get a chance.”

And as good as he has been patrolling the field, he feels as if he hasn’t done all that he can for the 10-7 club that takes on the 15-2 Fighters at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

“Nah,” he said when asked if he has played as well as he could. “... People still think I’m dominant, but I have played at a higher level. I haven’t put together one of those seasons where I have played at a dominant level. A lot of it has to do with me gaining weight. I’m still doing my thing, but it’s just not good enough for me.”

He knows what high standards are. At Saint Francis, Duncan was a Buck Buchanan Award finalist for the top defensive player in FCS. He was an All-America selection by College Sports Madness, HERO Sports, Phil Steele and STATS FCS.

Those honors got him a cup-of-coffee look with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. He said that he attended a weekend mini-camp with the NFL club but it didn’t lead to a training camp invite.

“It was crazy,” said the 5-foot-9, 205-pounder. “I wish I had taken more videos and pictures.

“It was one of those moments as a kid, like, you’re part of the NFL. Especially coming from a tough neighborhood in Cleveland, people would say the projects. I know a lot of people who didn’t make it to see 18 or 21. To get a chance to go to the NFL, to get a chance to go to college and get a college degree … to be that 1% to even get a chance is crazy.”

After three years in the IFL — two of those with the Wheelers — he said that he still aspires to move on to a higher-level league.

“I love the Quad-Cities, but the goal is to move up,” said Duncan who had a look from the Arena League Philadelphia Soul in 2019 before coming to the Wheelers. “I’d love to play in the XFL, the USFL, the CFL.”

But if that doesn’t happen, the next best thing would be an IFL title before heading to the next path in life, whether that’s coaching, owning a team or selling life insurance.

“I just worry about winning right now; I just want to win a championship,” said Duncan. “If we win a championship, I’ll probably take some time to get my body together; I’m pretty banged up. I want to come back strong.”