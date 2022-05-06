QC STEAMWHEELERS: RI's Johnson showing patience in return to field

Amos Johnson has been patient.

And it appears as if the former Rock Island High School standout running back now with the Quad City Steamwheelers is going to have to continue that for a while longer.

After hitting a roadblock in recovery from a series of head and neck injuries, Johnson’s Indoor Football League season continues to be on hold.

“I’ve been dealing with some concussion injuries and some neck injuries from whiplash,” said the 2013 Rocky graduate who said he was hurt in a car crash a few months ago. “I got hit in training camp and it kind of re-triggered some of those things.”

This week, Johnson was moved from the short-term injury list to “Season IR.”

But that designation doesn’t necessarily signal trouble or change the outlook of him possibly getting back into action during a regular season that continues into mid-July.

Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross said that the move was necessitated by league rules allowing players only so much time on the short-term IR list. This move allows the club to keep him rostered while he works through his health issues.

“We’re just making sure he’s OK,” Ross said. “It’s more of a precaution.”

The veteran coach — as well as Johnson himself — would love to see the standout running back get back on the field at some point when his health allows.

“I think eventually we’ll get there and he’ll have the opportunity to play,” said Ross of seeing Johnson being back in action. “Right now, we’re playing well offensively and our running backs are running well. He’s just getting the opportunity to get better in practice. We’ll decide when he gets the opportunity. … We hope to have him back and we’ll see what happens.”

Up until this point, Johnson said that he has been able to practice, even taking part in contact drills in team workouts. But effects that he said started with that car crash “a few months back” have surfaced.

And that relegated him to more rehabilitation work this week than practices, he said, noting the previous couple of weeks he was practicing with the team.

While that has changed his focus a bit, Johnson said that he is still staying positive as he works toward a return. In the meantime, the former William Penn University standout says his focus is on what he can do for the 4-3 team that plays rival Iowa Saturday evening.

“Of course, it’s been a challenge,” said Johnson, a former All-Western Big 6 Conference performer of not being able to suit up and see game action. “Especially having sat out since the 2019 season, it’s something I have to try to navigate and be supportive of my teammates and the team as a whole and finding my role even though I’m not on the field.

“Some days are rougher than others. I’m just trying to be positive and do my part to help the team go on and win games.”

The soon-to-be 26-year-old Johnson admits being a cheerleader, though, can be tough when you are used to being a part of the on-field success.

Originally signed for the pandemic-altered 2020 season, Johnson is hoping that his professional football career can continue soon and that his health issues can be put to rest.

As of now, the move to “Season IR” is not the end of his season — or career. But it has put things in perspective and given him pause to ponder his future without the pads.

“It’s definitely been a thought that I’ve had just with dealing with the injury and seeing what is smart moving forward,” said Johnson, who is busy with other professional ventures off the field. “Right now, I’m just trying to navigate it one step at a time and see what it looks like at this moment.”

