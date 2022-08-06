QC STEAMWHEELERS: Sheets is making his mark with hometown team

Nate Sheets made quite an impression with some of his teammates when he first took the field with the Quad City Steamwheelers for training camp.

Defensive back and captain Malik Duncan said he remembered Sheets “running around like a chicken with its head cut off” when camp opened as the energetic 19-year-old was trying to find his way in the Indoor Football League game.

Fast forward some five-plus months and the former Alleman High School standout is still the youngest player in the league having just turned 20, but he is a much different one.

Playing against older, grown men will make you grow up in a hurry.

“I was determined,” said Sheets of his outlook when he ventured into pro ball at such a young age. “I think I’ve matured a lot. That’s what you do when you play games; you just mature a lot throughout the season, especially a rookie season.”

Sheets has come a long way since the start of training camp when head coach Cory Ross called him in to take a look at a guy who, if nothing else, could take snaps during camp.

This past week, Sheets was named to the Indoor Football League’s All-Rookie team along with QC offensive linemen Hunter Nobbs and Joe Krall. The difference is that those guys came in with four years of college experience under their belts.

Sheets had one junior varsity series — as a running back — in his one COVID-19-altered season in the Augustana College program before switching gears on his future.

To say that he has made incredible strides is more than an understatement.

He is a different player as well as a person who has grown up right in front of his teammates and hometown fans.

“I love Sheets. He’s young, he’s fast, he’s quick, he’s smart,” said Duncan, who sees the defense from his safety position. “I just feel that he just needs to get around the right people mentally, which is why I try to put myself around him a lot so he can understand the game.

“As the season has gone on, he has gotten better.”

The statistics bear that out. Sheets actually led the IFL in total tackles (97.5) and proved that he was always around the football with 79 assisted tackles. His 10 tackles for loss led the swarming QC defense. He also has two interceptions, two fumble recoveries (one of which he returned 30 yards for a TD), two forced fumbles and two QB hurries.

Ross agrees with Duncan’s assessment and said he has seen the most improvement from Sheets in his reaction to plays as they unfold in front of him.

“This game is pretty fast for any rookie,” said Ross. “He started off slow but found his way to be around the ball. That’s something that got him on this team was being around the ball.

“He started off slow and not seeing where certain blocks were coming from, but as he kept going, it kept getting better. He’s still learning, that’s the crazy part. Like he’s nowhere near where he can actually be and that says something since he is an All-Rookie player.”

Duncan agreed that Sheets has made huge strides in all facets of the game, but mostly in play recognition.

“Early in the year, it was him stepping up and running around like a chicken with its head cut off,” said Duncan of Sheets’ high motor and lack of experience. “Now he sees it and goes gets it. He runs 100 mph. You can’t coach that.”

The improvements have left Sheets a bit surprised at how well he has played this season for the 11-7 Steamwheelers who vie for the IFL title on Saturday evening outside Las Vegas against the 14-4 Northern Arizona Wranglers.

“I’ve matured a lot being around the guys,” said Sheets of his teammates. “They’re all older than me, and that helps me mature. They’re giving me all of their knowledge. … As the season has gone on, I’ve become more determined about everything.”

Sheets said that the first three weeks of the season — a road loss at Sioux Falls, a home win over Iowa and a tough road setback against defending champion Massachusetts — were nothing short of a whirlwind for him that left his head spinning. A 19-year-old, in his first year in the league, starting for a professional football team? That was a lot to digest

“That third game, against the defending champs at their place in Massachusetts, it all just hit me where I was,” admitted Sheets, who is working on his associate degree at Black Hawk College while playing for QC and sees himself heading into the trades — electrical, plumbing or carpentry, he said — while still playing.

He admits this undertaking has been mind-blowing but never too much.

“There might have been one time earlier in the season when I felt like this was a lot and I couldn’t do it,” said Sheets. “I remember Malik Duncan telling me he could tell that I was overwhelmed. He just told me that I’ve got to take it day by day and rep by rep.

“Ever since then, that’s pretty much what I’ve done. If I mess up on one rep, I’ll just make sure that I don’t mess it up again. It just comes with growth not being overwhelmed.”

Not only was he adjusting to playing against bigger, faster, stronger competition at the pro level, he was adjusting to a new position. Sheets said that he hadn’t played linebacker since his freshman year at Alleman, moving to safety for three varsity seasons with the Pioneers during which he was also the team’s leading rusher on offense.

“They told me that they needed help on defense, so they were probably going to try me out on defense,” said Sheets of his initial talks with Wheelers coaches. “At first I thought I was going to be a safety and we did some one-on-one drills and I realized I couldn’t really … then they moved me to linebacker.

“I got a pick on my first day at linebacker and I think that’s what got me on the team.”

Once on the team, Sheets has been one of the guys.

Ross admitted that he didn’t take it easy on “the kid.”

“I coached him like I would coach anybody else,” said Ross. “I coached him hard even though he was young. He wanted to be a professional football player and this is pro ball. ... He has thick skin and I got on him every chance I could because I know he could be better.

“And he has not once shied away from me — ‘yes, sir, I got you,’ `no, sir, I got you,’ — he was just raised different. A kid like that should appreciate the parents he has.

“He does nothing but listen and wants to soak it in, he wants to absorb everything that I’ve got.”

Sheets thinks the position switch helped him focus on what needed to be done.

“Learning this new position has been a battle, but it’s made me grow even more,” said Sheets. “I appreciate that.”

And it has taught him to also appreciate everything that his teammates have done to help him out this year, too. While Duncan, a one-time college coach, has been a big influence, it has been a team effort — just like everything is for the Wheelers — to make him a true professional.

“I think all the guys have, absolutely,” said Sheets when asked who has taken him under their wing. “They’ve all accepted me. I didn’t know if it would be a problem coming in at 19 years old with a bunch of older, bigger guys. But they all accepted me; they make jokes about my age every day still. But that’s just part of being the young guy.”

One who has made his mark with his hometown team.

Sheets admits that his off-season football training will be much more intense ahead of the 2023 season as he now has a focus on what he has to work on to make his game even stronger and knows that he wants to be playing.

And Ross is excited to see where “the kid” can take his game.

“He’s so young and has such an opportunity to be special,” said the former NFL running back turned coach. “In three or four years, who knows where he’ll be.”