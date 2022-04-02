Quad City Steamwheelers (1-1) at Massachusetts Pirates (1-0)

Storylines: This will be the first ever meeting between the QC Steamwheelers (1-1) and the Massachusetts Pirates (1-0) in Indoor Football League action. … The Wheelers are coming in off a bye week that followed their home-opening 46-24 victory over the Iowa Barnstormers. Massachusetts has had two weeks off after opening the season with a 30-27 victory over Frisco. Josh Gable, who subsequently signed with Edmonton in the CFL, kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pirates that victory. … The defending IFL champion Pirates are seeking their 13th straight victory, a string that started with 11 consecutive victories to end the 2021 campaign.

News & notes: The Pirates were busy in their two weeks off refining their roster. They added RB Corey Dauphine (Tulane), K Jimmy Camacho (an All-Mountain West Conference second-teamer for Fresno State as a senior who comes in with IFL experience), and WR Johnathon Johnson (Missouri). The Pirates also added Rob Orell as defensive line coach and former five-time All-Arena wideout Reggie Gray as receivers coach and special teams assistant. All those changes, said QC coach Cory Ross, added some twists to this week’s scout and planning. … Ross said that his intention is to try and get time for both of his quarterbacks — David Perkins and Aaron Aiken — against the Pirates. After splitting time in the opener, Perkins went the entire way in the victory over Iowa. “We’re still going to go with both, if possible,” said Ross of his QBs. “We’re starting Perkins. He had a good game last week; made some mistakes, but had a better week this week in practice. Aiken had a great week in practice.” … Ross said that all 22 rostered players were making the trek to the east coast just as a precaution in case of illness. That means that WR Isaiah Grice and DB Tajik Bagley came off IR. … Despite only playing one full game so far, Perkins is ranked third in the IFL with four touchdown passes. Perkins played collegiately at Merrimack College in Massachusetts.