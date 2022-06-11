Rudd, Johnson doing so much more than playing football for Steamwheelers

For two members of the Quad City Steamwheelers Indoor Football League, being part of the franchise is more than just playing for their hometown team.

For Davenport’s Keyvan Rudd and Rock Island’s Amos Johnson, it’s a chance to give back to the communities in which they were raised and making sure they get their message out to the local youth.

When not in pads and on the field, both are making sure they are doing that with a simple, straightforward approach to school-aged kids in the QCA.

Rudd works with iJAG — Iowa’s Jobs for America’s Graduates — to help get into classrooms not only at Davenport Central, his prep alma mater, but other schools as well.

His message is simple: I did it, so can you.

“I wasn’t the perfect kid in school and you don’t have to be either,” Rudd said of a key to connecting to area kids he speaks with in school settings and at other social events. “There are goals I want to accomplish and multiple other things, you have to work for them. There are no shortcuts.

“Being from here, I can relate to those kids more and that’s why I enjoy doing it. I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon or have things handed to me. Giving them that part of my story and being local and that I was in your shoes once makes it easier for them to relate.

“It shows them an 'If I can do it, you can do it' attitude.”

Johnson also takes his position with the team seriously and has turned it into a chance to be a role model for local kids. Part of that is through Family Resources of the Quad-Cities where he said he “works there as an engaging male advocate doing outreach, intervention and mentorship opportunities for at-risk youth, primarily young males.”

Johnson said that he also takes advantage of every opportunity he can to get into schools and tell his story of success from high school and college football standout to college graduate, entrepreneur (like Rudd) and pro football player.

“The need in the Quad-Cities is huge for some positive role models and figures to go back and provide some guidance for the youth,” Johnson said. “I feel as though there were more in past times than there are now. There’s a dire need for people to stand up and be examples for these kids.”

Both he and Rudd agree that sometimes their message gets through and other times not. However, just like when they have the ball on the football field and facing oncoming defenders, that doesn’t deter their determination to make a difference.

“Often times,” said Johnson when asked if he feels he is making a difference with his mission. “It depends on the specific demographic you’re talking to in that moment. You might not be the specific person to give them what they need. But most times they are pretty welcoming.

“I think they are just happy to see somebody come back and investing in them in their schools.”

That has been a common theme for this club as general manager Destiny Brown said that players have visited 30-plus schools in the Quad-City region this spring.

“We made it our goal this season to visit as many schools as possible and have our players join the kiddos for recess, lunch, symposiums, etc.,” said Brown, noting kids also received free tickets to home games. “They visited with the kiddos, read to them, played catch, provided advice and so much more.”

While impacting the local youth through school visits, Johnson and Rudd have also started their own businesses that they hope can also provide inspiration for QC teens to follow in those footsteps.

Rudd has a business called “KeyConnect” (@_KEYCONNECT on Twitter) that he says “is about utilizing your own specialized keys that has built your identity to connect yourself to growing opportunities.” There is also a clothing line he started that features the KeyConnect branding and stemmed from his time working with Nike.

Johnson said that he has started “Just Aim, LLC," a health and wellness organization.

"I do public speaking here, I do behavior reform for youth in our community and am doing some athletic and professional athletic training here in the near future when I finish my licensing for it," he said.

When the 2020 and 2021 IFL seasons went dormant for the QC franchise, Johnson also began coaching football at United Township High School on the lower levels as another way to stay involved.

“With Family Resources, we work with a lot of at-risk kids there in the Juvenile Detention Center and the Foster Group Care system,” Johnson said. “I just saw a need for those kids to have access to positive male figures in their lives so I created that organization to do those types of things. It’s something that has stuck with me and I’ve invested in over the last two years.”

Rudd has become the face of the Steamwheelers since he debuted here in 2019. He makes it a point to do as much public-relations work as possible.

Rudd and Johnson are proving to be more than just football players or just pillars of the community. They are combining those efforts while also showing that the IFL franchise is doing what it can to be a major part of the community.

“It means the world to us to know that we have locals who have made it a point to be active in their community and give back,” Brown said. “We have loved hearing about the impact these visits have made as well as the volunteer work and appearances that they have made have proven to make a true impact.

“We are still receiving thank you letters to the office and drawings from kiddos and their teachers talking about the difference it made to them that the guys took time out of their schedules to be a part of their day.

“The main thing for us as an organization is to be known as more than just a professional football team. We are family, we are community, and we hope to be greater than the impact we leave on the field. We suit up for this city, but we represent it with pride and always are looking for ways to be more active because without our community we would not be able to do what we love day in and day out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.