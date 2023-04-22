Facing the Massachusetts Pirates on super hero night, Davenport native Keyvan Rudd was the hometown hero for the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Rudd caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from EJ Hilliard Jr. with three seconds left as QC was able to hold off the Pirates 49-44 in a thriller Saturday night at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

QC prevailed again in a matchup of last year's Indoor Football League first-round playoff game which QC won 39-38 in overtime.

Josh Gable's 25-yard field goal put the Pirates up 44-43 with 16 seconds left before QC had its final drive.

Rudd caught an 11-yard pass before stepping out of bounds, setting up one last toss. Hilliard's pass hit a leaping Rudd in the left side of the end zone to set off a loud crowd.

Trailing 28-24 at halftime, QC was unable to make a stop in the first half, but the defense stepped up after the break to help pull out the win.

Darreon Jackson made a shoe-string interception on Anthony Russo's first pass of the second half, and the Steamwheelers had a fourth-down stop later in the quarter.

The win was not without its miscues.

QC looked to get another fourth-down stop midway through the fourth quarter, but the drive was extended following a penalty.

Russo then rushed for a seven-yard score to put the Pirates up 41-40 with 7:30 to play.

QC only mustered a Chase Allbaugh field goal on its next scoring drive to take a 43-41 lead with 4:10 to play.

The Pirates drove into the red zone in the final minutes, taking two knees as QC ran out of timeouts before Gable's final kick.

But just enough time remained as Hillard and Rudd's connection came through.

Hilliard finished 13 of 19 passing with 169 yards and four touchdowns. Jerron McGaw was the leading receiver with seven catches for 73 yards and two scores, including a 34-yard score in the third.

Mike Carrigan had the longest play of the day, a 44-yard strike from Hilliard in the first quarter. Carrigan also had a rushing score in the win.

QC, winners of four in a row, plays at the Sioux Falls Storm next week.