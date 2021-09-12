Steamwheelers announce they will return for 2022 season

Doug Bland admitted that it wasn’t an absolute slam dunk that the Quad City Steamwheelers would survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You never know,’’ the Steamwheelers owner said. “Financially, two years with no revenue is a killer. It’s not easy.’’
But Bland and the Indoor Football League made it official this weekend: The Steamwheelers have persevered. They will return to action at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline this coming spring.
The IFL ended up cancelling its 2020 season after the virus reared its ugly head and the Steamwheelers were among a handful of teams that filed for a year if dormancy when the league resumed play in 2021.
The Wheelers will be back as part of a 16-team IFL along with teams in Oakland and San Diego, which also were dormant for a year, and a Columbus, Ohio, team that delayed its entrance into the league for a year. There also is a new expansion team in Las Vegas.
”Quad Cities has been a great franchise for the IFL and having them back on the field again in 2022 is going to be great for not only the Quad City market, but the entire IFL,’’ league commissioner Todd Tryon said in making the announcement Saturday.
Bland said Cory Ross will return as the team’s head coach and he has hired Destiny Brown as the new general manager. The 25-year-old Brown, who began working for the Steamwheelers as an intern four years ago while finishing up her degree in sports management at the University of Iowa, will be the youngest female GM in all of professional sports.
“She definitely has put her work in and has shown so much growth,’’ Bland said. “I really believe she can get the job done.’’
The team also will relocate its offices from the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
“That will be a new thing for us to have an office right in the building where we’ll be playing,’’ Bland said.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.
Bland said some season ticket holders chose to have their money refunded when the franchise went dormant, but many more chose to just hold onto their tickets.
“The folks that stuck with us will get their same seats, same price structure and everything,’’ Bland said.
He and Ross will begin assembling their team in the months to come and they hope to retain some of the same players they had previously although it’s not yet clear how that will work. There was a rule in place that teams needed to pay $1,000 to get back players who signed elsewhere but Bland thinks that will be waived.
“More than likely, from what the commissioner has said, anybody that was on our roster in 2020 that went and played for another team, we should be able to get them back without paying the other team,’’ he said.
Regardless of how that works out, Bland said he is “thrilled’’ that his franchise has come through a very challenging time with the help and support of others in the community.
“The people with the city of Moline and Scott Mullen at the TaxSlayer Center were overwhelmingly supportive with us during this time,’’ Bland said. “It’s been a struggle, but it all turned out great in the end.’’