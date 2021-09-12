Steamwheelers announce they will return for 2022 season

“She definitely has put her work in and has shown so much growth,’’ Bland said. “I really believe she can get the job done.’’

The team also will relocate its offices from the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

“That will be a new thing for us to have an office right in the building where we’ll be playing,’’ Bland said.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.

Bland said some season ticket holders chose to have their money refunded when the franchise went dormant, but many more chose to just hold onto their tickets.

“The folks that stuck with us will get their same seats, same price structure and everything,’’ Bland said.

He and Ross will begin assembling their team in the months to come and they hope to retain some of the same players they had previously although it’s not yet clear how that will work. There was a rule in place that teams needed to pay $1,000 to get back players who signed elsewhere but Bland thinks that will be waived.