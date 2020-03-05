Steamwheelers' Avaloy juggling roles as both player and coach

When Kyle Avaloy told his grandmother what he was planning to do, he wasn’t sure what the reaction was going to be.

He had this crazy idea that he could be a football coach in one place and a football player somewhere else. At the same time. He knew it would be a challenge to somehow juggle the two things and give them both the correct amount of dedication.

Grandma approved.

"She said ‘You know what, Kyle, there was actually one point in your life when your grandmother was working four jobs five days a week. So if I can do that, you can easily do this,’" Avaloy said. "It’s kind of been pushing me to work harder."

So Avaloy is doing it. The defensive line coach for the University of Dubuque will be in the lineup as an offensive lineman when the Quad City Steamwheelers open the Indoor Football League season Saturday night with a road game against the Cedar Rapids River Kings.

It has required Avaloy to make the commute from Dubuque to the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf for daily 6 a.m. workouts.

It’s the sort of things guys do when they’re pursuing their dreams.