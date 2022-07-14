STEAMWHEELERS: Big 'teddy bears' up front make Wheelers offense roar

Quad City Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard spoke confidently about the protection in front of him on the field.

“We have a great offensive line; probably the best offensive line I’ve been a part of my whole career,” said the 2019 Indoor Football League Offensive Player of the Year.

That’s high praise for the trio of center Hunter Nobbs, Joe Krall and Sterling Clark. They have paved the way to success for a Steamwheelers offense that averages 41.5 points per game for the 8-7 QC club that needs a win in Friday’s regular-season finale against the Iowa Barnstormers.

Kickoff at the TaxSlayer Center in the Fan Appreciation Night contest is set for 7:05 p.m. and the offensive line hopes to start kicking tail shortly thereafter.

“I think it’s good,” said Krall of facing a rival in the finale. “Everybody likes a good rivalry, right? Go out there and play ball and have fun. It’s do or die for both teams. I think that makes it a little more intense and a little more fun; emotions are going to be part of this game and I think I’m going to enjoy it.

“It’s $2 beer night, so hydration is going to be happening. I think it’s going to be pretty good.”

You can use that description for QC’s torrid trio of offensive linemen. They have been “pretty good” as well.

“Our running game has been great because of the way they move,” said QC coach Cory Ross of his line. “That’s a special group right there, man.”

That group may or may not be together for Friday’s regular-season finale. Clark, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound mountain of a man, was hurt last week when he took a helmet to his knee. Ross said Clark was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee and was day-to-day leading up to the contest.

If he can’t go, Ross was confident that Vernon Sainvil, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound Canadian who relocated to Geneseo, would slide right in without the line missing a beat. He would make Nobbs the smallest on the line, checking in at 6-1, 305 pounds.

“That group has been one of our most consistent groups,” Ross said. “Vernon Sainvil could probably start on any other team; we’re just blessed and lucky to have him because he lives here, he works here and is a local guy.

“He started for Northern Arizona last year. He played with the Arizona Rattlers. So we have a guy like that. It’s been tough that we haven’t seen Sainvil yet this year because that group has been so tight and hasn’t made too many mistakes. We’ve only been able to suit three linemen instead of suiting four. We were fighting to find ways to do that because he is so good. It doesn’t scare us if we have to wait a week for Sterling to be right.

“Our front four is really pretty good.”

And what has been the key to that group’s success?

Size? Strength? Good footwork?

Sure.

But it goes much deeper than that.

“It sounds so simple and so weird to even say it, but they love each other,” said Ross. “Those guys hang out together, watch TV together. They move in a way where it’s been special and it’s also helped that those guys have been together since training camp.”

Krall, 6-4, 325, agrees with that. Despite different backgrounds, including him playing his college ball at nearby Division III Monmouth, the group has gelled.

“I think us hanging outside of football itself,” said Krall of the key to the group’s success. “We don’t act like we’re a bunch of individuals and just go home at the end of the day. Usually, we go out and get something to eat together. At the end of games, we celebrate accordingly — we go to 1848 and have a couple of drinks and socialize.”

They are brothers in arms in the trenches, and it’s a bond that started early in the year.

“We started clicking since camp and I think that’s a big thing especially for an offensive line because if one man fails, we all fail,” said Krall, who was on the precipice of getting a camp look with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 before COVID-19 struck. “At the end of the day, we’re blue-collar guys who show up to work. We’re not about the flashy lights and everything. We want what’s best for the team.”

Hilliard said the thing he appreciates about his hulking linemen is that they hold themselves accountable to each other. And they usually do a pretty good job of keeping defenders off of him in a game in which quickness prevails.

“Those guys that just play their side of the ball and take pride in what they do,” said Hilliard. “They are not afraid to hold their counterpart accountable — ‘Hey, you missed a block; hey, stop talking on the field; focus and shut your mouth.’

“They love each other. They are big, physical guys, but most of the time they are the teddy bears.”