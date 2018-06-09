Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Quad City Steamwheelers play against the Texas Power at the TaxSlayer Center.
Buy Now

The Quad-City Steamwheelers' Tyler Williams heads for the end zone as he's chased by Texas Power's Carter Anderson during the first quarter Saturdayat the TaxSlayer Center.

 GARY KRAMBECK, Lee News Network

If Saturday night was the final home game this season, the playoff-bound Quad City Steamwheelers gave their fans a great going-away present.

The local Champions Indoor Football squad squashed the powerless Texas Power, 86-6 to the delight of another large home crowd in the regular-season finale at the TaxSlayer Center.

The Steamwheelers defense picked off five passes, and scored on an interception return, a fumble recovery, a blocked field goal and a safety in the warm-up for the start of the CIF postseason next weekend.

Owning all of the tiebreakers, the Steamwheelers (8-4) needed either Salina (8-3) or Sioux City (8-3) to lose Saturday night to host a playoff opener next Friday.

However, Salina was leading big at last-place Kansas City (3-8), and Sioux City was pulling away from playoff-bound Bismarck (5-6) when this newspaper went to press with Sunday's editions.

A win by either Salina or Sioux City also prevented a North Conference title for the Steamwheelers, who returned this season after a nine-year layoff as a CIF expansion club.

The Steamwheelers await today's release of the CIF playoff pairings to discover their opening postseason destination -- a road game likely at either Salina or Sioux City next Saturday.

A victory never was in question on jersey auction night, with QC receiving a CIF forfeit from the Dallas Marshals, who folded at mid-season and were replaced by their fellow Texans.

Instead, what was at issue for the Steamwheelers was execution at a playoff level while breaking in a few new players and working on some new plays and schemes against the non-league Power.

The results were mixed as the Steamwheelers rolled out to leads of 35-0 after the first quarter, 49-0 at halftime and 58-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

One of those Q-C newcomers, defensive back Jordan Stargell, made his presence known immediately.

The great nephew of Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Stargell not only blocked a field goal, but recovered and returned the loose ball 5 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. Stargell later added a fourth-quarter interception.

Linebacker Shannon Winesberry also recovered a fumble and returned the ball 25 yards for Q-C's first score.

Defensive back Ryan Keen also recovered a fumbled kickoff to set up another easy score.

Denzel Thompson, Q-C's interceptions leader, also picked off three passes, weaving through the Power to return the last for a TD.

Fellow secondary mainstay Joe Powell also picked off a first-half pass, and QC native Robert Jones forced a second-half safety, as the Steamwheelers forced seven turnovers while limiting their guests to 20 yards total offense.

The Power only avoided the rare indoor shutout thanks to a spectacular catch, with Harold Wayne tumbling over the end zone wall and holding on to an 18-yard strike from Jacolby Moseley.

Offensively, the Steamwheelers scored with ease early, with scoring leader Tyler Williams accounting for a pair of short touchdown receptions from E.J. Hilliard.

Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd also caught a Hilliard TD strike, and fellow receiver Darius Hicks had a short TD run before the backups saw plenty of action.

0
0
0
0
0