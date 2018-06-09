If Saturday night was the final home game this season, the playoff-bound Quad City Steamwheelers gave their fans a great going-away present.
The local Champions Indoor Football squad squashed the powerless Texas Power, 86-6 to the delight of another large home crowd in the regular-season finale at the TaxSlayer Center.
The Steamwheelers defense picked off five passes, and scored on an interception return, a fumble recovery, a blocked field goal and a safety in the warm-up for the start of the CIF postseason next weekend.
Owning all of the tiebreakers, the Steamwheelers (8-4) needed either Salina (8-3) or Sioux City (8-3) to lose Saturday night to host a playoff opener next Friday.
However, Salina was leading big at last-place Kansas City (3-8), and Sioux City was pulling away from playoff-bound Bismarck (5-6) when this newspaper went to press with Sunday's editions.
A win by either Salina or Sioux City also prevented a North Conference title for the Steamwheelers, who returned this season after a nine-year layoff as a CIF expansion club.
The Steamwheelers await today's release of the CIF playoff pairings to discover their opening postseason destination -- a road game likely at either Salina or Sioux City next Saturday.
A victory never was in question on jersey auction night, with QC receiving a CIF forfeit from the Dallas Marshals, who folded at mid-season and were replaced by their fellow Texans.
Instead, what was at issue for the Steamwheelers was execution at a playoff level while breaking in a few new players and working on some new plays and schemes against the non-league Power.
The results were mixed as the Steamwheelers rolled out to leads of 35-0 after the first quarter, 49-0 at halftime and 58-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
One of those Q-C newcomers, defensive back Jordan Stargell, made his presence known immediately.
The great nephew of Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Stargell not only blocked a field goal, but recovered and returned the loose ball 5 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. Stargell later added a fourth-quarter interception.
Linebacker Shannon Winesberry also recovered a fumble and returned the ball 25 yards for Q-C's first score.
Defensive back Ryan Keen also recovered a fumbled kickoff to set up another easy score.
Denzel Thompson, Q-C's interceptions leader, also picked off three passes, weaving through the Power to return the last for a TD.
Fellow secondary mainstay Joe Powell also picked off a first-half pass, and QC native Robert Jones forced a second-half safety, as the Steamwheelers forced seven turnovers while limiting their guests to 20 yards total offense.
The Power only avoided the rare indoor shutout thanks to a spectacular catch, with Harold Wayne tumbling over the end zone wall and holding on to an 18-yard strike from Jacolby Moseley.
Offensively, the Steamwheelers scored with ease early, with scoring leader Tyler Williams accounting for a pair of short touchdown receptions from E.J. Hilliard.
Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd also caught a Hilliard TD strike, and fellow receiver Darius Hicks had a short TD run before the backups saw plenty of action.