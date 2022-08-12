Steamwheelers facing stiff challenge in IFL title game

Strength vs. strength.

That may be the best way to bill Saturday’s Indoor Football League title game between the Quad City Steamwheelers and the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

The Wheelers (11-7) have been paced by a steady and potent offense all season, helmed by Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback E.J. Hilliard.

The 14-4 Wranglers have banked on their defense, a group led by lineman JaQuan Artis who was named IFL Rookie of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year to go along with his first-team All-IFL selection.

The Steamwheelers have been strong up front on offense all season, led by IFL All-Rookie selections Joe Krall and Hunter Hobbs. Either Sterling Clark or veteran Vernon Sainvil will handle the other tackle spot.

“It’s going to be a battle,” said QC coach Cory Ross of the ensuing war in the trenches. “I tell our O-line we’ve been battle-tested and gone up against some of the best in the league.

“But make no mistake about it, they have a good up-front defensive player of the year, too. He’s really good and has a motor. We just have to turn our motor on and match engine with engine.”

According to Ross, Artis can impact a game in a number of ways. But there was one thing that jumped out at the coaches as they dissected video.

“His ability to change direction,” said Ross of Artis, a 6-foot-3, 250-pounder out of NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne University where he led the country in sacks (14.5) his senior season. “He is a special player and one of the reasons they are where they are today.”

And that’s opposite a good QC offense that the Wranglers will line up against in Saturday’s Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game in Henderson, Nev.

Artis and the Wrangler defense will give the Wheelers all they can handle and leave the QC offense rolling the dice just outside of Sin City.

“They have probably been the most consistent football team in the league all year,” said Hilliard. “They went on a six-, seven-, eight-game winning streak and were dominating the league.”

The Wranglers actually put together an eight-game win streak during which they allowed an average of 28 points per game. The most they allowed in that stretch was 41 points.

The Wranglers held teams to 2,995 yards offense for the season. In comparison, QC has rolled to 3,867 yards and averages 41.6 points per game.

“What stands out the most is they get pressure on the quarterback and cause a lot of havoc on the run game and the pass game,” said Hilliard of the Wranglers’ defensive front. “I’m expecting a scrappy game, but I feel we’ve got the best offensive line in the league.

“I know my guys aren’t going to back down. I know their guys are going to come out guns blazing and they have the defensive player of the year on their side of the field.”

Ross may not have been joking when he said, “I may have to call the most miraculous calls.”

The offensive game plan is still being tweaked and will depend on the availability of running back Kerrion Moore, who is still trying to work his way back from a knee injury that knocked him out of the Eastern Conference title game two weeks ago.

“We just gotta find the open receiver when they give us the opportunity to do so,” said Ross of his offense. “We have to game plan as much as we can to catch them in zone coverages when we can take advantage of that because they are really good at mixing zone and man.

“We just need to try to force them out of what they like to do; if we can force them out of that, we can get to some of the lanes we want to get to. It’s definitely going to be a cat-and-mouse game when it comes to coordinators against coordinators.”