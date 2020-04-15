Steamwheelers hoping to retain at least half of this year's roster

They had found some surprising new talents such as Tre Harvey, a former East Central State player who looked good on both offense and defense in the season opener.

Owner Doug Bland said he just hopes the Wheelers don’t need to start from scratch when the league resumes play next spring.

“Out of the 25, there’s probably half of them that regardless of whether we played the season or not, this was their last chance to see if they could make it to the next level,’’ he said. “This might be their chance to say ‘I need to go get a real job and give up on this dream.’ And there will be some of them that say ‘To heck with it, I’m going to train all summer and winter and come back to training camp in February 2021 trying to put my best foot forward.’’’

Bland said the players are under contract to the team until October, at which point the Wheelers can start re-signing players.

“I would hope we would retain at least half the guys for next year,’’ he said. “We had a pretty good mix of veterans and rookies so I’m sure we’ll be able to put together a real good roster with guys that we had this year.’’