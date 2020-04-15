Steamwheelers hoping to retain at least half of this year's roster

In the world of indoor football, major roster turnover is a way of life.
Next season’s roster may bear little resemblance to this year’s squad as players come and go frequently in a quest to keep their football-playing dreams alive.
But Quad City Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross is really hoping he can minimize the turnover as much as possible when it comes time to assemble a team for the 2021 season.
The Indoor Football League announced Monday that it has canceled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the Steamwheelers and everyone else to only speculate on what sort of season they might have had.
Ross saw enough in preseason workouts and in a 54-39 road victory over the Cedar Rapids River Kings on March 7 — one of only two IFL games that were actually played — to know that this year’s team had a ton of potential.
He really liked the roster he had put together.
“I really did,’’ Ross said. “We got an opportunity to get a game in and get some guys’ feet wet.’’
The Steamwheelers had brought back quarterback E.J. Hilliard, the IFL’s 2019 offensive player of the year, and a pair of All-IFL receivers in Keyvan Rudd and Quentin Pedroza. They had supplemented them with some new running backs, receivers, linemen and defensive players, and developed better depth on the 25-man roster than they had in a 6-8 season the previous year.
They had found some surprising new talents such as Tre Harvey, a former East Central State player who looked good on both offense and defense in the season opener.
Owner Doug Bland said he just hopes the Wheelers don’t need to start from scratch when the league resumes play next spring.
“Out of the 25, there’s probably half of them that regardless of whether we played the season or not, this was their last chance to see if they could make it to the next level,’’ he said. “This might be their chance to say ‘I need to go get a real job and give up on this dream.’ And there will be some of them that say ‘To heck with it, I’m going to train all summer and winter and come back to training camp in February 2021 trying to put my best foot forward.’’’
Bland said the players are under contract to the team until October, at which point the Wheelers can start re-signing players.
“I would hope we would retain at least half the guys for next year,’’ he said. “We had a pretty good mix of veterans and rookies so I’m sure we’ll be able to put together a real good roster with guys that we had this year.’’
Ross agreed that there were a handful of players who viewed this now-aborted season as their final shot to make it in football. They hoped to do enough to get a tryout in the NFL or the Canadian Football League and if not, they were going to be done.
“This definitely throws a wrench into that situation so hopefully the hunger remains,’’ Ross said. “You get a chance to go back home and relax and be around family for this terrible circumstance to get over and then see if you want to start working out again. We’re all being patient with life right now.’’
A majority of the Steamwheelers’ players this season came from outside the Quad-Cities, but Ross said they didn’t all just automatically go home when the IFL season initially was postponed in early March.
“Guys hung around just to see how crazy aggressive this thing got but when they put a hold on everything for the month of April, guys started to go home,’’ he said.
Now he’s just hoping he can get a lot of them to come back next February to take another shot.
“That’s the plan,’’ Ross added, “to bring a lot of these guys back and try to get back on track.’’
