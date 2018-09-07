The Quad City Steamwheelers are jumping ship.
A little over a year after announcing a return from an eight-year hiatus, which yielded a successful debut season in Champions Indoor Football, the local club is moving to the older and more geographically pleasing Indoor Football League.
Doug Bland, the Steamwheelers owner, made the plans public Friday afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center during a news conference attended by representatives from two nearby foes, the Iowa Barnstormers and soon-to-be renamed Cedar Rapids Titans.
"This just makes sense for us," Bland said, noting Cedar Rapids is within a 90-minute drive and Des Moines, the Barnstormers' home, is 2 1/2 hours away.
"It wasn't some big surprise when you're driving past them both to get to games. Now we have at least two games we don't even really need a bus; we can take vans. Our fans can easily get to those games. Our closest competitor before this was Kansas City, 5 1/2 hours away."
The addition of the Steamwheelers, along with last month's announcement of an expansion franchise in Tucson, Ariz., brings the number to eight teams in the mostly Midwest circuit.
Heading into its 11th season this spring, the IFL also includes teams in Green Bay, Wis. (Blizzard); Grand Island, Neb. (Nebraska Danger); Sioux Falls, S.D. (Storm); and Phoenix, Ariz. (Arizona Rattlers).
However, Bland and his new rivals also noted more additions are coming in the next week or so, without going into specific markets.
"Some are new," Bland said, "some might be former CIF cities."
The Steamwheelers became a former CIF market after a debut 2018 campaign that included a playoff berth, contending for the conference crown in the final week of the regular season and leading the league with an average attendance of 5,421 per home game.
"Our first year out, we're going into the fourth quarter leading against our conference champs on the road in the playoffs. So I was pretty confident if we stayed, we'd win a championship in Year 2," Bland said.
"But now, we're the new kids on the block again, going against stiffer competition and franchises that have been in business for a quarter-century, playing at the pinnacle of this industry. So we're biting off a lot again. But if you're not up for competition, better go find something else to do."
Iowa, the reigning IFL champs, is one of those flagship franchises.
The Barnstormers were originally the sister squad for the Steamwheelers during Quad-Cities' start-up in 2000. Arena Football League founder Jim Foster owned both clubs back then, with the 'Stormers in the AFL and Q-C boasting the 19-0, title-winner in arenafootball2, the AFL's minor-league feeder circuit.
The Steamwheelers and Barnstormers later became af2 rivals in 2001 before Iowa went dormant for seven seasons, returning to face Q-C for the last two af2 campaigns in 2008-09.
The Barnstormers later played in a re-constituted AFL (2010-14) before joining the IFL in 2015 with Green Bay, another former af2 foe for Q-C.
"We're polishing up the (Pilot Wheel and Prop) trophy," John Pettit, the Barnstormers' vice president and chief operating officer, said about the traveling treasure Foster founded for the winner of the games between Iowa and Q-C.
New Cedar Rapids GM Ryan Eucker also is ecstatic to be getting a backyard bragging rights series.
"This is a win for our fans, our players and our league," said Eucker, the IFL's 2016 Executive of the Year during his tenure with another old af2 club, the Spokane Shock. "This just takes everything up a notch."
Bland was first approached with an invitation to attend the IFL's United Bowl championship game, won by the hosting Barnstormers in July.
"I was very transparent with the CIF during the whole process," Bland said. "We withdrew from the league July 16 and told them we'd be a free agent to review what direction we wanted to go.
"Our league-affiliation agreement lasted through Sept. 1, so we took six weeks to evaluate the best situation for us. I let them know where I was leaning and what concerns I had with the direction of the CIF.
"I was in the league for three years, including the two previous seasons in Dallas before coming here, and a lot of the changes we talked about making still haven't happened. So it was time for a change."
Bland said allowing the affiliation agreement to expire prevents the Steamwheelers from falling into the same legal troubles that sidelined Bloomington, Ill., and Grand Rapids, Mich., in 2018. Both clubs announced plans of jumping from the CIF to IFL last fall right after IFL-to-CIF moves from Sioux Falls and now-defunct Wichita Falls, Texas.
Only Sioux Falls played last season, with the Storm avoiding first a lawsuit and then a court injunction by returning to the IFL.
Bloomington has been rumored to be moving to nearby Peoria for the 2019 campaign, while West Michigan's team already has announced a CIF comeback.