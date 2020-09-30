Steamwheelers offer chance to buy shares in team

“It all came together and it’s pretty exciting. It’s going to be a lot of fun and it’s going to ensure that the team is around for many years to come."

Smith, 44, is an investment banker in Dallas and Box Entertainment is a company he formed to facilitate the partnership with the Steamwheelers.

He grew up in Davenport, but moved to Dallas about 10 years ago and got to be friends with Bland, who was managing partner of the Mesquite (Texas) Arena and then owner of the Dallas Marshals of Champions Indoor Football.

Smith also has been involved with indoor football in the past, including a stint as a partner with the Texas Revolution, another CIF team in the Dallas area.

“That’s one of the reasons I was intrigued by this because first and foremost it’s my hometown,’’ he said.

He said he also has seen firsthand Bland’s ability to build an effective organization and knows Bland has a “proven track record and experience that I can rely on.

“You’ve got a good foundation here,’’ Smith added. “You’ve got a good market for something like this and with the combination of his expertise and my expertise and some of the resources we have between us, we think we can level up the Steamwheelers.’’