Steamwheelers offer chance to buy shares in team

The COVID-19 pandemic presented the Quad-City Steamwheelers and minor league sports entities across the country with a predicament.
But Wheelers owner Doug Bland thinks it also afforded him an opportunity and he has taken advantage of that.
The Steamwheelers announced Wednesday that Bland has sold a portion of the Indoor Football League team to Box Entertainment and Davenport native Sam Smith, and additional shares in the club are now available for purchase by local residents.
Interested parties can buy shares of the team through brokerage firm IPO Wallet at its website, ipowallet.com. Smith said he thought up to 20% of the team would be open for purchase.
“I think this is the perfect time to do something like this," Bland said. “These are unprecedented times that we’re going through."
Bland, who revived the Steamwheelers franchise in 2017 after it had been dormant for eight years, said this isn’t something he just decided to do in the past few months.
However, he admitted that the IFL’s decision to cancel the 2020 season because of the pandemic gave him an added push.
“We’ve been talking about this for a couple of years," he said. “With the season being shut down and everything, we had time to talk and plan because we didn’t have a season to deal with.
“It all came together and it’s pretty exciting. It’s going to be a lot of fun and it’s going to ensure that the team is around for many years to come."
Smith, 44, is an investment banker in Dallas and Box Entertainment is a company he formed to facilitate the partnership with the Steamwheelers.
He grew up in Davenport, but moved to Dallas about 10 years ago and got to be friends with Bland, who was managing partner of the Mesquite (Texas) Arena and then owner of the Dallas Marshals of Champions Indoor Football.
Smith also has been involved with indoor football in the past, including a stint as a partner with the Texas Revolution, another CIF team in the Dallas area.
“That’s one of the reasons I was intrigued by this because first and foremost it’s my hometown,’’ he said.
He said he also has seen firsthand Bland’s ability to build an effective organization and knows Bland has a “proven track record and experience that I can rely on.
“You’ve got a good foundation here,’’ Smith added. “You’ve got a good market for something like this and with the combination of his expertise and my expertise and some of the resources we have between us, we think we can level up the Steamwheelers.’’
Bland said he thinks the Steamwheelers and the Arizona Rattlers were the only IFL teams that had single-entity owners. He said the Des Moines-based Iowa Barnstormers, for example, have 17 share-holders.
“It will be nice to have partners to help me with this stuff instead of having it all on one person’s shoulders,’’ Bland said.
“We kind of have the approach that if you’re a commercial fisherman and you only have one line in the water, it’s kind of hard to catch a lot of fish and eat well, but if you’ve got 10 or 15 hooks in the water you’re going to have that much more success.’’
As of now, the IFL is planning to open its 2021 season in March. The league got in only two games last March before suspending its season and ultimately canceling it.
It was slated to have 14 teams last spring, but it could have a slightly different look this season. Although nothing definite has been announced, it is possible a few IFL teams may suspend operations for a year with plans to return in 2022.
