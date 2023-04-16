TULSA, Okla. — With more than 7,600 fans in the BOK Center on Saturday night to see Tulsa's first indoor football game in nearly a decade, the Quad City Steamwheelers spoiled the party.

Quarterback E.J. Hilliard threw five touchdown passes and rushed for another as Quad City recorded its third straight win with a 68-42 victory over the Tulsa Oilers.

It was the first indoor football game for the franchise and the first in the city since the Oklahoma Defenders played at the Cox Convention Center in 2014.

Quad City built a 7-0 lead after one quarter and added 33 second-quarter points to take a 40-21 halftime advantage.

Hilliard completed 12 of 17 passes for 96 yards along with rushing the ball eight times for 27 yards. Receiver Mike Carrigan had three receptions, all touchdowns, for 42 yards.

Tulsa reached the 2-yard line on its opening drive, but Quad City held and then blocked a field goal attempt. The Steamwheelers capitalized with Hilliard finding Carrigan on a 14-yard score.

Hilliard connected with C.J. Windham for a 4-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Hilliard added a 2-yard score to put Quad City up 20-5.

After Tulsa responded with a touchdown, Jerron McGraw had a 50-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Hilliard and Carrigan hooked up for an 11-yard score with one second remaining in the half.

Quad City's Jarrod Harrington found the end zone on the first possession of the third quarter to make it 47-21. Darreon Jackson had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Steamwheelers.

Coach Cory Ross' team returns to Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday night to face Massachusetts for a 7:05 p.m. kick.

Quad City 68, Tulsa 42

Quad City;7;33;14;14;--;68

Tulsa;0;21;9;12;--;42

First Quarter

QC – Carrigan 14 pass from Hilliard (Allbaugh kick)

Second Quarter

QC – Windham 4 pass from Hilliard (kick blocked)

T – Hawkins PAT return

T – Reynolds 43 FG

QC – Hilliard 2 run (Allbaugh kick)

T – Dubose 25 pass from Froehlich (Reynolds kick)

QC – Rudd 8 pass from Hilliard (Allbaugh kick)

T – Reynolds 41 FG

QC – McGaw 50 kickoff return (kick failed)

T – Crockett 9 pass from Froehlich (kick failed)

QC – Carrigan 11 pass from Hilliard (Allbaugh kick)

Third Quarter

QC – Harrington 10 run (Allbaugh kick)

T – Froehlich 1 run (pass failed)

QC – Carrigan 17 pass from Hilliard (Allbaugh kick)

T – Reynolds 41 FG

Fourth Quarter

QC – Jackson 49 interception return (Allbaugh kick)

T – T. Jones 7 pass from Froehlich (pass failed)

T – Crockett 4 pass from Froehlich (run failed)

QC – Harrington 7 pass from May (Allbaugh kick)