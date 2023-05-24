When the Quad City Steamwheelers take the field Friday night they’ll be looking for more than a victory.

They’ll be looking for some late-season momentum.

“The standings in this league are tight this year. The parity is real and it would be good if we could get some consistency going from one game to the next. That’s going to be big,’’ Quad City coach Cory Ross said. “To stay ahead of things, that’s what it going to take.’’

Nine games into a 15-game schedule, the Steamwheelers are 6-3 on the season and trail only Frisco at 7-1 in the Eastern Division standings.

But, Massachusetts at 5-3 and Sioux Falls and Green Bay, which visits Quad City at Vibrant Arena at The Mark for a 7:05 p.m. game Friday, are both at 4-4 in the six-team division.

“There are a lot of teams right there,’’ Ross said. “We’re at that point where everybody has figured out what they have and what they’re about and you can’t take things for granted. You have to be ready to go each and every time out.’’

The Steamwheelers will be looking to rebound from a 63-49 loss at Massachusetts last weekend against a Green Bay team which has won its last two games.

“We need to get back on track because we know Green Bay will come in here ready to go,’’ Ross said. “This is a big week for us and we need to respond that way.’’

The Blizzard brings the most productive offense in the Indoor Football League into Friday's game, averaging 258.5 yards per game. Led by Ja'rom Johnson, whose 53.3 rushing yards per game, ranks fourth in the league, Green Bay runs for a league-leading average of 94 yards per game on the ground.

Quad City is third at 88.8 yards per game on the ground, an effort led by quarterback EJ. Hillliard's 46.4 rushing yards per game.

"Green Bay is a gritty football team, plays with a lot of toughness,'' Hilliard said. "I think that's good for us right now, it's what we need to get back on track.''

Mostly, Ross seeks consistency across the board.

“We’ve shown what we are capable of in all three phases, but we need to bring that all together at the same time,” Ross said.

“We need to be there on offense, on defense, on special teams. We’re capable. It’s all there. It just all needs to be there at the same time so we can put a four-, five-game streak together and put ourselves in a real good position.’’

Hilliard said Massachusetts demonstrated how that needs to work in its win over Quad City last weekend.

He said the Pirates made critical plays on offense and came up with the stops they needed when it all mattered most to earn the 14-point victory.

“It’s a hard lesson, but what they did is what we need to do, get that consistency together on both sides of the ball. Make the big plays. Get the big stops,’’ Hilliard said.

“We’ve shown we can do that and we need to find some consistency there that carries over from one game to another. That’s what we’re working on.’’