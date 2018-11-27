The Quad-City Steamwheelers will make their Indoor Football League debut against the circuit's newest addition.
The IFL's long-anticipated expansion into California was confirmed before Thanksgiving with the San Diego Strike Force the last of four squads joining the 11-year-old league along with the Wheelers for the upcoming season.
That allowed the now 10-team IFL to finally release a 17-week, 70-game schedule that starts Feb. 22, with the Wheelers hosting San Diego that Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center.
"It took longer than we'd hoped, but we finally have a schedule," Q-C owner Doug Bland said.
"From a competition standpoint, that's not bad to catch an expansion team in their first game. We started up in August last year, and we felt like we were behind, but they're trying to get going in late November. They don't have any players or even a coach hired yet."
Each IFL team mixes three bye weeks among its 14 regular-season games in the upcoming season, with half of those contests at home.
There are no division designations, with the league split between seven Midwest clubs and three teams in the West.
Except for the Nebraska Danger, the Wheelers play each of their fellow Midwest foes twice including their fellow Champions Indoor Football import, the Bismarck Bucks.
The Wheelers also trade home dates with San Diego's fellow Western expansion club, Arizona's Tuscon Sugar Skulls, with a June 15 trip there ending the regular season.
"I love that we don't play anybody more than twice. It's more like an NFL schedule," Bland said, noting the AFL's old Arizona Rattlers play Tucson and San Diego a combined eight times because of geographic reasons.
"Our bye weeks are spread out better than last season, where we went 10 weeks straight and got too banged up by the season's end. There's only the one West Coast trip, too, so our travel budget is literally half of what it was last season."
The Rattlers are the only team not on Q-C's initial IFL schedule.
The top six finishers qualify for the playoffs, with the top two seeds receiving first round byes the weekend of June 21. The IFL semifinals are June 28, and the United Bowl championship game is July 12.
"Kevin Guy, the Rattlers coach, was bummed. He said, 'I don't get to come there.' But I told him he can come up here for the playoffs," Bland joked with Q-C's former af2 foe.
Along with Q-C's season opener, three other home games feature 7:05 p.m. Friday starts — March 29 (Green Bay Blizzard), May 17 (Cedar Rapids Titans) and June 7 (Bismarck).
Q-C's 7:05 p.m. Saturday kickoffs are April 20 (Tucson) and May 4 (Sioux Falls Storm).
The Wheelers also renew an old af2 rivalry with the Iowa Barnstormers on Sunday, March 3, with a 3:05 p.m. kickoff.
"Based on being there 15 years, (TaxSlayer Center executive director) Scott Mullen thought Friday nights would be better, because those Saturdays are pretty jam-packed with family stuff once winter ends," Bland said. "We had success with the Friday game we hosted last year, and so we have a few more of those this season."
Bland said the full promotion schedule still is being developed, but the March 3 visit by the Barnstormers already has been set aside as John Deere Night to dovetail with a fundraiser for the Riverbend Foodbank.