The Quad City Steamwheelers had the early edge against Sioux Falls in their IFL rubber match Friday night at Vibrant Arena.

The Storm, however, would not go down quietly.

Despite letting an early lead slip away, QC went on to win 47-30.

EJ Hilliard went on to score four rushing touchdowns and pass for two more in the win to move into second place in the Eastern standings.

Leading 21-3, QC (6-2) was in command thanks to its defense making plays and the offense converting.

"We got off to an early start (up) 18 points, they came back but the defense kept us in the game," Hilliard said. "A few turnovers were big when we needed them.

"We knew it was going to be one of those battles, man. It's a great team, great coached team. ... You know what to expect, it just comes down to determination and will power."

QC won the season series after winning 36-34 at home and falling 59-47 on road.

In the first quarter, the Wheelers marched down the field for an opening drive touchdown. EJ Hilliard hit a leaping Mike Harrigan in the end zone and QC led 7-0 after a Chase Allbaugh kick.

QC then held the Storm (4-3) to a Nick Gauna field goal thanks to a sack on the Storm’s first drive.

Hillard was picked off on QC’s next drive, but the defense would answer.

Marquis Hendrix intercepted Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr to set up the Wheelers with good field position leading 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Hillard would then find Keyvan Rudd early into the second quarter for a three-yard touchdown pass. QC’s defense kept the momentum going with a fourth-down stop and Hillard followed up with a 13-yard touchdown run to help make it 14-3.

The Storm answered with their longest play of the first half, a 30-yard Brown touchdown pass to Draysean Hudson to beat the QC secondary deep and cut the QC lead to 14-10.

QC was then held on third down and an Allbaugh 30-yard kick was no good.

The Storm capitalized late as Brown Jr. broke multiple tacklers en route to a 12-yard touchdown run with less than a minute until halftime to make it 21-16 after a missed PAT.

The score held through halftime and Bryson Denley’s seven-yard rushing score to start the second half helped put Sioux Falls up 23-21 after 20 unanswered points.

Then, Hilliard’s legs took over. Not afraid to take contact, his 20-yard rush on third and long after a sack set up another 10-yard rushing score as QC would re-take the lead, 27-23.

QC made another play on defense as Darreon Jackson grabbed the Wheeler’s second interception to put the team in good field position after a long return. Hilliard’s third rushing score came from three yards out as QC would go up 34-23 with 3:50 left in the third quarter.

The Storm would answer again as Brown found Donnie Corley Jr. open in the end zone from the one. Sioux Falls trailed 34-30 after a Guana kick to end the third quarter.

QC got the score back as Hilliard found Rudd for the second time as he caught a 13-yard score to make it 40-30 after a blocked PAT.

The Wheelers defense once again came through.

The Storm’s long pass on fourth down was broken up in the end zone and QC took over on downs with 8:18 to play.

QC capitalized once again as Hilliard’s fourth rushing touchdown put the Wheelers up 47-30 after an Allbaugh PAT with six minutes to play.

The tough, mobile quarterback is always ready to use his legs when needed. He lowered his shoulder to finish numerous runs and break tackles in the win.

"It's always in me," he said. "I'm a quarterback first, I want to get my guys the ball, but sometimes you just get in those modes and the coach puts the ball in my hands.

"Whatever it takes to win. Running the ball, running through people and getting those yards that we need and just setting the tone and momentum for our team for this game and the rest of the season."

QC got another turnover on downs with 3:20 to play and was able to close out the win comfortably after the Storm came back.

QC hits the road to Massachusetts next week to take on the Pirates on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.