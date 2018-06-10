MOLINE — A victory never was in question with the originally-scheduled foe folding at midseason to surrender a Champions Indoor Football forfeit.
Yet, for the playoff-bound Quad City Steamwheelers, there still was greater intrigue Saturday night than what player's jersey fetched the largest sum at a post-game charity jersey auction.
"We weren't really competing against them; we were competing against ourselves," defensive back Denzel Thompson said after the Wheelers steamrolled a non-league replacement, the Texas Power, 86-6 in the regular-season finale at the TaxSlayer Center.
"We had new guys, new schemes and some new positions to get comfortable with. Tonight was about staying healthy and being fundamentally sound when it really counts next weekend."
Among the questions that also needed to be answered was discovering a playoff destination.
Salina (9-3) and Sioux City (9-3) both won big Saturday night, costing the Wheelers (8-4) the North Conference crown and a chance at a home playoff opener.
With Salina winning the title on a tiebreaker, the third-seeded Wheelers are headed across the state next Saturday to Northwest Iowa for a "three-match" with Sioux City.
Q-C and the Bandits split a pair of meetings this season, with the Wheelers dropping their CIF opener in Sioux City (45-35) on March 18. Q-C avenged that setback at home (43-38) on April 21.
"We get a chance to break the tie," QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard. "We should have beaten them both times. Now we just have to see what they're doing differently and go from there."
The Wheelers certainly gave Sioux City some new looks on their most-recent game film.
The "new guys" were cornerbacks Jordan Stargell and NFL vet Cornelius Brown. Wanting to get them up to game speed for next weekend, Thompson and fellow secondary mainstay Joe Powell shared time at safety.
The result? Three interceptions for Thompson, one for Powell and another for Stargell, who also blocked and returned a field goal for a touchdown.
Ryan Keen, another corner, also played in place of regular signal-calling safety Dominique McDuffie, who was a healthy scratch despite getting cleared after missing last weekend with a broken hand.
Special teams standout Zach Minch, a Davenport Central grad, also got the night off to allow Stargell, Brown and Keen plenty of opportunities to cover kickoffs.
"We got a good look there, which was key, because in the playoffs we need to be sound on special teams," Q-C coach Cory Ross said. "It was good to see us getting downfield fast and being aggressive at the point of attack."
The new secondary bodies offer plenty of health insurance, and a "four corners" look allows the Wheelers to match up even better in passing situations.
"The defense got their swagger back. They got back to having some fun," Hilliard said.
The Wheelers had allowed 139 points in the last two games, nearly 30 above their per-contest average, but scored four times themselves, forced eight turnovers and limited the Texans to 20 yards total offense and minus-47 yards rushing.
"We also accomplished what we needed on offense," said Hilliard, who sat out the second half along with top running back Tyler Williams.
"Except for one long pass I underthrew, we got a `no-huddle' going with me calling the plays (at the line of scrimmage). We were trying to get plays off in 15 seconds, so we moved a little faster, and ran more empty sets. It worked well."
Just as important, the Wheelers were able to get significant game action for homegrown offensive backups Ryan Brophy (in place of resting line anchor Ryan Bubulka), Bryce Lightner (the No. 2 quarterback) and Robert Jones (normally a defensive playmaker).
Jones rushed for 74 yards and 4 TDs in place of Williams. Lightner was intercepted twice, but all agreed, the QB benefited from his first extended snaps of the season.
"That only gives us more depth and more flexibility with the 21-man (active) roster going forward," Ross said.
Added Hilliard, "That helps us if we need to turn to those guys in the playoffs."