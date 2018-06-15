Quad-City Steamwheelers cornerback Joe Powell is used to being confused with an active NFL veteran of the same name and position.
"A lot of people get us mixed up," Powell said ahead of Q-C's playoff opener tonight at Sioux City. "I understand; it's easy to make that mistake."
However, the 27-year-old Texan is more concerned with clearing up another case of mistaken identity, by proving he's nowhere near the 21-year-old version of himself who made a fateful error in judgement nearly six years ago.
"It was a young man's mistake," Powell said about his October 2012 arrest after receiving a FedEx package containing four pounds of marijuana.
"I took my talent for granted. I jeopardized everything — my friends, my future — for something so dumb. All I can hope now is others learn from me."
Powell was a redshirt junior that fall at Oklahoma, having been switched to cornerback from receiver the previous spring by Sooners coach Bob Stoops.
The four-star recruit was suspended from the team and faced serious jail time after getting picked up in a special investigation by the Norman police, with a felony charge of intent to distribute a controlled substance.
"Fortunately, (the case) got dismissed that next summer," Powell said. "That was a day the clouds parted and the sun came out. Talk about relief."
However, the damage already had been done, and Powell has been hard at work since to rebuild his life, reputation and football career.
"My head was down for a long time," said Powell, who transferred to Eastern Illinois in 2013 to become a target for future NFL starter Jimmy Garoppolo.
"There were a lot of people that turned their backs on me. Some people really changed. But I found out who my real friends are. I got a lot of support from a lot of good people, and God was there with me, too."
Among the laundry list of supporters Powell cites are Stoops and his former teammate and good friend, Sterling Shepard, now a wideout with the NFL's New York Giants.
"There's some really good people there, some of my best friends in the world, people I consider my brothers, and I let them down," Powell said about his fellow Sooners.
"The best way for me to repay them is by climbing up out of the hole I dug for myself. I want to show people the real Joe Powell, not the younger me, who didn't take life seriously, who learned a hard lesson."
Powell said the worst part of the entire ordeal was not being able to finish his college career at Oklahoma.
"I never felt so bad than the next season, when they played Texas, and there were guys from my high school starting on both sides," Powell said, pointing to a Longhorns upset that bumped the Sooners out of the national title picture.
"I should have been there, too. That was my team. Maybe it could have been different if I was."
More regrets came during the 2014 NFL Draft when Denver picked Corey Nelson, a teammate at both Oklahoma and Dallas' Skyline High School. Nelson, now a linebacker with Philadelphia, went on to win Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.
"That could have been me," said Powell, rated the 32nd-best player in Texas as a high school senior. "But I cost myself a chance to realize that dream."
Q-C's secondary mainstay still is working toward the ultimate goal, though, toiling away the last three seasons in Champions Indoor Football, the previous two as an all-league performer for Wheelers owner Doug Bland with the now-defunct Dallas Marshals.
Powell has heard from four NFL teams (Green Bay, Dallas, San Francisco and Baltimore), as well as CFL Saskatchewan in the last six months and remains hopeful of landing in a big-league camp soon.
"I've just gotten a lot of calls, but nothing solid yet," said Powell, Q-C's leader in pass breakups, though a recently healed hand injury has limited him to just two interceptions this season.
"I just have to stay positive. I've got to stay ready. Since my mistake, I've been showing the football world the real Joe Powell, and now I just need a chance to prove to everybody who I really am."