A Champions Indoor Football victory already is assured Saturday night for the Quad-City Steamwheelers.
However, the hosts are hardly taking lightly their regular-season finale just because a non-league foe, the Texas Power, replaces the scheduled opponent at the TaxSlayer Center.
The Dallas Marshals folded at midseason, so the Wheelers receive both a CIF forfeit and what amounts to a very public practice game prior to the playoffs opening next weekend.
The Wheelers (7-4) trail Salina (8-3) and Sioux City (8-3) in the North Conference title race. The conference's top two finishers host a postseason opener. Q-C owns the tiebreaker with both teams.
"This might be our last home game this season," said Q-C wideout Keyvan Rudd, a Davenport Central grad.
"So this game is extremely important to us. We want to have a lot of fun, and make sure we put on a show, to thank our great fans for all of their support this season in case we don't get back home in the playoffs."
The CIF's attendance leaders also have their first jersey auction for charity since the franchise returned from a nine-year layoff.
The Genesis Health Foundation's Family Connects, the local home-visiting program for families of newborns, is the benefactor of Saturday night's post-game auction on Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night.
"We also need to play well for us," Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard said, with the Wheelers coming off a loss last weekend at Amarillo, Tex.
"There are a lot of little things we saw from last week that we need to work on in this game. If we want to play for a championship, we need to make sure we are playing at a high level when the playoffs start."
The Wheelers are planning to play smart, too, and rest some players for a possible postseason run.
"But I haven't decided yet who will sit for sure," Q-C coach Cory Ross said, with a couple of key performers dealing with late-season injuries.
"I wish we could empty our full (24-man) bench, but you can only dress 22 (guys). E.J. won't play the whole game, but I won't know how much is enough until I see it. We need to get (running back) Tyler (Williams) some rest, too, but we still want to get some quality reps so we don't lose consistency."
Ross said the team plans to sign a backup QB and get that player some live snaps Saturday. Any roster moves will be decided and announced later today.
"We are preparing like we do every week," Ross said ahead of a regular nightly practice. "We are watching film and getting our work in. We don't want to take anyone lightly.
"These guys have already played Amarillo and Omaha, and while they might have some different guys, the coaches are the same, and we don't want to be surprised. Plus, you can always learn something from other teams.
"We are more focused on ourselves this week, and what we do. We are going to work on some things in this game. Maybe run more empty (backfield) sets, and throw the ball more. Things that will help us in the long run."
— Honors: Defensive back Joe Powell became the third straight Wheeler winning a weekly CIF award Thursday.
Powell is the league's Special Teams Performer of the Week after returning four kickoffs for 128 yards and a touchdown in the loss at Amarillo.
Raymond Johnson, Amarillo's star wide receiver, earned Offensive Player of the Week honors after accounting for seven TDs, six via reception, opposite Q-C.
Johnson succeeded Hilliard, who won his second OPOW of the season last week. The previous week, Augustana's Jacob Stytz earned the STPOW for his place-kicking effort against visiting Omaha.
— Hot stuff: Jim Albracht, the longtime play-by-play voice of the 'Wheelers, readily admits to a history of "interesting things" during four decades on the local media scene.
However, after donning dreadlocks and having a temporary tattoo scrawled across his chest, all the while wearing nothing but a towel for an interview show in a sweat box, the local native knows his latest production might rank as the craziest in his career.
"Think 'Soprano's.' Think about all of those movies where guys are sitting in the steam room just talking about random stuff. That's what it is," Albracht said about the Wheelers weekly internet show.
"We try and do something other than X's and O's. There's nothing wrong with them, but we live in a world now where you have to make people do a double take."
Having EMTs show up in one episode, because a string of last-second victories are testing Albracht's heart, certainly has done that.
"I get a lot of comments about it," Albracht said about the "Steam Room," an idea hashed between himself, Ross and Q-C owner Doug Bland. "It's kind of grown into its own animal because of all the topics we touch on. We just have a lot of fun."
To visit the "Steam Room," go to the Wheelers Facebook page and click on "videos," or try YouTube.com and type "Quad City Steamwheelers Steam Room" in the search box.