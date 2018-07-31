Quad-City Steamwheelers wideout Keyvan Rudd parlayed a penchant for making acrobatic catches into all-conference honors this summer in Champions Indoor Football.
Now, the Davenport Central grad is thinking bigger with his next "big play."
Rudd is combining community activism and global awareness this weekend with both his pigskin passion and offseason work as a field agent for shoe manufacturing giant adidas.
The third annual QC River Bowl remains an adult flag-football tournament that raises money for charity and provides free back-to-school supplies for local school children Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Park in Davenport.
However, the family event's new host adds his big-play flair by also offering adidas gear giveaways; appearances from fellow Wheelers such as another homegrown talent, Robert Jones, for pictures and autographs; and raffles for a pair of adidas shoes and Rudd-autographed game shoes and receiver's gloves.
Besides giving back to the community, Rudd also plans to shine a light on a favorite cause, the non-profit organization Parley, which is devoted to traveling the globe to remove plastics and other harmful waste from earth's oceans.
"We don't have oceans in the Quad-Cities, but we do have the Mississippi River that feeds into the ocean, and this is a problem that affects us all, not just the big ports like Los Angeles, New York and Miami," Rudd said.
Parley estimates more than 8 million tons of plastic enter our oceans every year. That equates to a dump truck every minute discarding plastic harmful to sea life and the eco-system.
"Every second breath we take comes from the oxygen generated by the oceans, and scientists have predicted by 2048, the oceans will die due to the amount of plastic that has ended up there," Rudd said.
"My goal has been to raise as much awareness as we can in my hometown about how we can become helpful to the environment by recycling and disposing of plastic waste properly."
Parley has partnered with adidas to not only raise awareness, but recycle the plastic into everyday products, including the shoe company's top-seller, the Ultra Boost.
"They turn the threat into thread by using the plastic collected, and stripping it down into a polyester fabric we use to make the shoes," Rudd explained.
So at a mid-June training camp, adidas asked each field agent what they could do in their communities to support the cause.
"I thought this would be the perfect way to focus on the issue in a fun environment," said Rudd, who has partnered with friends and event founders Spencer Glover and Jordan Young.
"I played in this tournament last year, but now that I'm back home, I also wanted to be a bigger part of an event that provides much-needed back-to-school supplies for kids in the area."
The tournament features a six-on-six format, with a maximum of 10 players on any roster. Teams are guaranteed at least two games for a $150 registration fee.
Games begin at 10 a.m. both days, with the top records from Saturday advancing to the final round Sunday.
Sign-up forms are available at the event's Facebook page. Forms can be emailed back to qcriverbowl@gmail.com with online payments made at paypal.me/QCRiverBowl. Proceeds benefit King's Harvest Pet Shelter.
Admission is free for spectators, who can begin picking up school supplies on site at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Rudd is asking all in attendance — players and spectators — to wear blue apparel to show support for Parley, which uses the color of the oceans as its symbol.
"The games are just for fun," Rudd said. "Some of the guys can get a little serious, but this is for a bigger purpose."