Just consider it new math.

Add 12 to 13 and come up with won – at least that’s the way it typically works when E.J. Hilliard Jr. connects with Keyvan Rudd for the Quad City Steamwheelers.

"When opponents see that pass going from 12 to 13 it has to be a little scary because good things usually happen for the Wheelers," Rudd said.

That connection has been working for Quad City since the Steamwheelers joined the Indoor Football League in 2019.

"It seems like we’ve been out there together forever," Hilliard said.

Rudd – a Davenport native whose first connection with indoor football in the Quad Cities came when he was a ball boy for the team in 2008 – said the pair connected quickly.

"I had been in camp and E.J. came in two days before our first game. It didn’t take long to tell that it was going to be a good connection," Rudd said. "We know each other pretty well by now."

They’ve helped the Steamwheelers build a 6-3 record heading into Friday’s 7:05 p.m. Eastern Conference game against Green Bay at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Rudd enters this week’s game against the Blizzard after catching his 10th touchdown pass of the season last week at Massachusetts, leading Quad City with six receptions and 85 receiving yards.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Minnesota State-Mankato product leads the Steamwheelers with 29 catches and 345 receiving yards for the season.

"When he sees something that will work in a game, he’ll bring it up to me and to the coaches and we’ll make it work," Hilliard said. "We’ve been out there for so long now that I know when he says something is there for us to take advantage of that it’s there. We’re on the same page that way."

It’s the type of connection a quarterback works to develop with any receiver.

"We’ve got a good group of receivers who are helping us move the ball," Hilliard said.

Quad City coach Cory Ross said experience matters as Hilliard and Rudd find each other in critical moments.

"There’s a chemistry there that has developed over four years together," Ross said. "They make it work and that is a byproduct of a lot of experience together."

The banged up Steamwheelers added to their receiving group this week, signing 6-foot-3 Jeremiah Holloman, who began his college career at Georgia and concluded it last season at Tennessee State.

Along with Holloman, Quad City also added Mercado Anderson, a defensive back from Henderson State.

In addition to wrapping his arms around touchdown passes, Rudd is working to grow his leadership role within the Steamwheelers team, putting his experience and expertise to work in other areas.

"I’m doing what I can to help the younger guys, the new guys and help them as much as I can," Rudd said. "I can help the team that way and I will do anything I can to help us win games."

Ross said Rudd’s understanding of what the Steamwheelers are attempting to accomplish impacts the team’s consistency on offense.

"He has a good knowledge of what we’re trying to get done and if he sees opportunities, he’ll bring it up and more often than not, it works," Ross said. "He brings that type of leadership to our team and that connection he has with E.J., it is pretty special."