Introductions won’t be necessary prior to the start of the Friday’s Quad City Steamwheelers game.

For the third time in six weeks, Sioux Falls will be the opponent and while that familiarity cuts both ways heading into the 7:05 p.m. Indoor Football League match up at Vibrant Arena at The Mark there are still edges to be found.

“They know us. We know them. So, the idea is to play as clean of a game as possible and improve in the areas where we’ve made mistakes against them in the past,’’ Quad City quarterback E.J. Hilliard said. “I’m sure they are working to do the same thing.’’

The Steamwheelers are also working to repeat something that led to success last weekend against the Iowa Barnstormers.

The goal is to again start fast.

“That really made a difference last week,’’ Quad City coach Cory Ross said. “We came out and were hitting on all cylinders right from the start, got a good lead and that changed everything.’’

On their way to a 60-34 victory in Des Moines, the Steamwheelers put 28 points on the board in the first quarter and built a 41-7 lead by halftime.

It was the type of effort that didn’t catch Hilliard by surprise.

“I think we played the way we expected to play,’’ Hilliard said. “There was a good confidence level going into it. There was a good plan in place and we came out ready to execute it.’’

Steamwheelers kicker Chase Allbaugh, named the Indoor Football League special teams player of the week for his work against the Barnstormers, saw it coming as well.

“The guys were really locked in during practice last week. I feel like that’s when it started,’’ Allbaugh said. “Things started to come together early in the week. There was a lot of energy that you could sense and that carried over to the game.’’

Allbaugh did his part.

Against Iowa, he put his only field goal attempt of the game through the narrow uprights used in the IFL, hit 7-of-8 PAT attempts and added a deuce as Quad City improved to 5-2 on the season.

Ross believes it will take a similar well-rounded effort for the Steamwheelers to build on last week’s effort against the Storm.

Sioux Falls takes the field at Vibrant Arena at The Mark for the second time this season coming off of a 52-35 victory over Tulsa.

The Steamwheelers won a 36-34 game between teams in Moline in early April but dropped a 59-47 game to the Storm in Sioux Falls later in the month.

“We played a solid overall game last week and the challenge now is to stick with who we are, stay with the plan,’’ Ross said.

“The idea is to get off to another good start this week, execute on offense, get defensive stops and play well again on special teams. That’s what it takes to beat good teams and we know we are facing a good team this week.’’