Ryan Bubulka was part of a Cory Ross-coached club that went to Sioux City last season and won a postseason game.
The offensive lineman knows his current team, the Quad-City Steamwheelers, can tackle the same task when the Champions Indoor Football playoffs open Saturday.
"It's going to be loud. But that's the way we like it," Bubulka said. "It's fun to play in front of a packed arena that gets into it. We get that home. So what's the difference?
"The crowd was crazy there last year, too, and it came down to the last few plays, like a playoff game should. If it does again, we have a lot of confidence in tense situations. We know if we have the ball, we have a chance."
The Wheelers (8-4) have three road wins in six tries this season — two in overtime and another in the final seconds of regulation.
The Bandits (9-3) did hold service in Sioux City, 45-35 in the March 18 season-opener, but Q-C exacted revenge a month later on April 21, 43-38 at the TaxSlayer Center.
"This is the first time I've ever played somebody three times in a season, but that's playoff football," Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard said.
"They got us in a game we should have won, and we showed them how much a young team had grown the second time around. Now, it just comes down to looking at what they're doing differently and making the adjustments."
Sioux City still boasts a ball-control, run-first offense, but the Bandits have become the league's most punishing ground game in the last four weekends with the arrival of Daryl Virgies.
With Virgies (221 yards, 7 TDs) joining CIF scoring-leader Damian Miller (632 yards, 25 TDs), the Bandits have a 1-2 running back punch each averaging 50 rushing yards-per-game.
The league's top-scoring offense has taken things up a notch, too, averaging 75.8 points since Virgies joined the team.
No wonder the Bandits have won five straight, though only one of those was over a playoff qualifier, 71-50 last week over Bismarck, the fourth seed in the North Conference.
Bismarck (5-7) plays Saturday at conference champ Salina (9-3), with the winner drawing the Q-C-Sioux City winner next weekend.
"The key to stopping them is to match their consistency by doing what we do best, and that's playing aggressive and disciplined," said Q-C defensive coordinator Demetrius Ross, whose unit limited foes to 38.8 rushing yards and 40.9 points per game to rank third and second in those CIF categories.
"Their offense is based on lulling you to sleep. Run, run, run. Grind you out. But as soon as you overplay something, that's the moment you get exposed.
"We respect what they do because they do it so well. But we can match what they do if we do our thing, too."
The formula for Q-C success is simple.
"Protect the football. Cause turnovers. Score points," said Wheelers head coach Cory Ross. "Just do what we've done so well all year."
Hilliard is CIF's leader in passing efficiency at 183.6, with 44 TDs vs. only five interceptions.
That counters Sioux City's secondary, which leads the league with 26 picks, a CIF-best 11 by Solomon St. Pierre.
Q-C running back Tyler Williams also is hot on Miller's heels in scoring (198-162 points; 1-2 in CIF), rushing yards (632-609; 2-3 in CIF) and all-purpose gains (1,527-1,505; 2-3 in CIF).
Both teams are also in a dead-heat for the league's top red-zone offense — QC scoring on 73-of-113 possessions in enemy territory; Sioux City 72-of-111, though the 'Wheelers have more TDs (63-60) in those situations.
The one area of concern is special teams, where Sioux City boasts the league's best kicker (Greg Conry) and kickoff return unit, producing 5 TD take-backs for Miller.
"Not to knock my team from last year, but we have a better, more-talented team here," said Cory Ross, whose Wheelers leave today for an overnight stay in hopes of being better rested.
"What we did do well (at Omaha) was protect the football. We went four straight games at the end of the season without a turnover last year, then we get in the championship game and we have four turnovers and lose by 10 points.
"So if we don't do something uncharacteristic and turn the ball over, I have a lot of confidence in this team."