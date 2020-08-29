× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 20, 1920, a handful of men gathered in Ralph Hay’s Hupmobile showroom in Canton, Ohio, and discussed an idea that some of them had been contemplating for years.

They represented amateur and semi-pro football teams around the state of Ohio and they discussed the idea of forming an alliance of professional teams. Less than a month later, on Sept. 17, they gathered again, this time joined by representatives of other teams from the Midwest and East Coast.

They reached an agreement and settled on the American Professional Football Association as the name of their organization.

The name lasted only two years. But the organization survives today as the National Football League.

It is now a national obsession every autumn, the most popular sports entity in the world with annual revenues of more than $8 billion.

And the Quad-Cities was in on the ground floor. The Rock Island Independents were a charter member of the league and hosted the first NFL game.

Through the years, more than 70 Quad-Citians have played in the league, including 12 All-Pros, a Hall of Famer and two almost Hall of Famers.

The area also produced the NFL's first full-time commissioner, two highly respected officials and a defensive mastermind.

A look at 100 connections between the Quad-Cities and the NFL as the league prepares to embark on its 101st season ...

1. The Rock Island Independents were one of 14 charter members of what originally was known as the American Professional Football Association. Owner Walter Flanigan represented the team at that Sept. 17, 1920 meeting in Canton, Ohio, at which the league was formed.

2. The Independents hosted the first NFL game on Sept. 26, 1920, at Douglas Park in Rock Island, defeating the St. Paul Ideals 48-0. Davenport’s Waddy Kuehl scored two touchdowns, on an 82-yard interception return in the third quarter and a 27-yard run in the fourth quarter.

3. Kuehl, who attended both St. Ambrose and Dubuque University, ended up playing five seasons in the NFL with Rock Island (1920 and 1923), Detroit (1921), Buffalo (1921-22) and Dayton (1924).

4. Kuehl was one of at least seven local residents who played at least one game for the Independents in their debut season in 1920. Others were Moline’s Pudge Wyland and George Magerkurth, Rock Island’s Jerry Mansfield, Loyal Robb and Paddy Quinn, and Wilton’s Charlie Mockmore.

5. The Independents and the Chicago Bears, who were the Decatur Staleys for their first two years, had a ferocious rivalry. They played one another 13 times in the first six years of the NFL with only one of those games being decided by more than a touchdown. The Indees were 1-8-4 against the Bears/Staleys and lost only six other games in those six years.

6. The Moline Universal Tractors, who were not a member of the NFL, were the Decatur Staleys’ first opponent after the new league was formed. The Staleys defeated the Tractors 20-0 in an exhibition game on Oct. 3, 1920 in Decatur.

7. The Staleys’ second game was a 25-7 victory over the Walworth Unions, a semi-pro team based in Kewanee. The Unions scored one of the three touchdowns Decatur allowed that season when Hub Shoemake returned an interception about 50 yards for a score. The Staleys signed Shoemake to play for them the following year.

8. Burt Ingwersen, who was born in Fulton and grew up in Clinton, started at tackle for the Staleys in 1920 before going into coaching. He later served as the head coach at the University of Iowa.

9. Halfback Sol Butler, who attended Rock Island High School, was one of the first Black players in the NFL. He played in 23 games from 1923 through 1926 with Akron, Hammond, Canton and Rock Island.

10. Former Notre Dame player Forrest "Fod'' Cotton was a 190-pound tackle for the Rock Island Independents in 1923 and 1925 while also serving as the football and basketball coach at St. Ambrose.

11. Former St. Ambrose player Les Hearden played in two games with the Green Bay Packers in 1924 and scored a touchdown on a pass from coach/quarterback Curly Lambeau in a 19-0 victory over the Minneapolis Marines.

12. Jim Thorpe, considered by some to be the greatest all-around athlete in American history, played for Rock Island in 1924. Thorpe actually served as the first president of the NFL while playing for the Canton Bulldogs in 1920.

13. Among the Independents’ best players was center Lou Kolls, a former Rock Island High School and St. Ambrose player, who was with them from 1921 through 1926 after beginning his career with the Hammond Pros. Two other Rocky alums, Vince McCarthy and Paul Anderson, saw brief action with the Indees in 1924 and 1925.

14. Kolls was one of two Independents players who became major league baseball umpires. He worked in the American League from 1933 to 1940 and Magerkurth was employed by the National League from 1929 to 1947. He was behind the plate for Babe Ruth’s famed ‘’called shot’’ in the 1932 World Series.

15. Former St. Ambrose player Frank DeClerk played 20 games at center for the Independents from 1923 through 1925.

16. Other St. Ambrose alums who briefly played in the NFL in the 1920s included fullback Mark Devlin (Rock Island, Cleveland and New York, 1920-21) and halfback David Zuidmulder (Green Bay, 1929-31).

17. After six years in the NFL, the Independents jumped to the American Football League and played their games at Browning Field in Moline. The new league, which lasted only one season, was built around Red Grange, who played for the New York Yankees at Browning on Oct. 3, 1926.

18. Howard "Cub '' Buck moved to the Quad-Cities after a lengthy NFL career. He played for the Canton Bulldogs in 1920, then spent five seasons as a two-way tackle, kicker and punter with the Packers (1921-25). He later opened a car dealership in Rock Island.

19. Former Iowa All-American Fred "Duke '' Slater, from Clinton, was the first African American lineman to play in the NFL, spending time with the Milwaukee Badgers (1922), Rock Island Independents (1922-25) and Chicago Cardinals (1926-31). He was named first-team All-NFL four times and made the league’s all-decade team for the 1920s.

20. While still playing in the NFL, Slater earned his law degree and began a practice in Chicago. He served as Cook County municipal court judge from 1948 until his death in 1966.

21. Slater became the first Quad-City product to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year in conjunction with the league’s 100th anniversary. His induction ceremony has been postponed until next year.

22. Slater and Thorpe were two of five Pro Football Hall of Famers who played for the Independents during their six years in the NFL. The others are Jimmy Conzelman, Joe Guyon and Ed Healey.

23. Moline’s Chet Widerquist played six years in the NFL as a 6-foot-1, 219-pound tackle and was named to the Collyers Eye Magazine all-pro teams in 1925 and 1926. He spent time with the Milwaukee Badgers, Rock Island Independents, Chicago Cardinals, Detroit Wolverines and Minneapolis Red Jackets.

24. Rock Island graduate Century "Wally '' Milstead started 24 of 30 games with the New York Giants (1925, 1927-28) and made All-Pro teams in 1925 and 1927. He had been an All-American tackle at Wabash and Yale and is a member of the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame.

25. Blue Grass native Ralph Claypool, a 5-9, 191-pound center, started 28 of 30 games with the Chicago Cardinals from 1925 through 1928. He made All-Pro teams in both 1925 and 1926.

26. The Cardinals later had another starting center from the Quad-Cities. Moline’s Mickey Erickson started 19 games for them from 1930 through 1932, then finished his career later in 1932 with the Boston Redskins.

27. Davenport’s Gus Mastrogany played one game at end with the Bears in 1931.

28. After starring at quarterback for Northwestern, Moline’s Walt Holmer played five seasons in the NFL from 1929-33 with the Bears, Cardinals, Redskins and Steelers. He later served as the head coach at Boston University and Colby College.

29. Moline native Marvin “Swede’’ Ellstrom played halfback from 1934 through 1936 with four different teams: The Philadelphia Eagles, Boston Redskins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cardinals.

30. Long before Brett Favre made jersey No. 4 famous with Green Bay, Rock Island’s Herb Schneidman wore that number as a blocking back with the Packers from 1935-39. He helped them win NFL titles in 1936 and 1939.

31. Offensive lineman Forrest Burmeister of Davenport played for the Cleveland Rams in their first two years in the NFL (1937-38), playing in 12 games.

32. John Oelerich, who played at both St. Ambrose Academy (now Assumption High School) and St. Ambrose College, played five games as a halfback in 1938 with the Bears and Steelers. He later became the head coach at his old high school.

33. George "Chili '' Lenc, who attended East Moline High School and Augustana College, played in two games as an end with the NFL’s Brooklyn Dodgers in 1939. He also played for the New York Yanks of the AFL in 1940.

34. Davenport native Elmer Layden, a highly successful head coach at Columbia (now Loras), Duquesne and Notre Dame, became the first full-time commissioner of the NFL in 1940. He held the job until 1945 and implemented several innovations, including improved officiating, the requiring of all players to wear helmets and the idea of free substitution.

35. During World War II, Layden instituted the routine of playing the national anthem prior to each game. Upon leaving the league in 1945, he insisted that the practice continue.

36. Former St. Ambrose athlete Nick Keriasotis played nine games at guard for the Chicago Bears in 1942 and one game in 1945.

37. St. Ambrose alumnus Ted Lapka played in 19 games with the Washington Redskins (1943-44, 1946), catching 9 passes for 128 yards. His first touchdown came on an 11-yard pass from Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh in a 1943 playoff victory over the New York Giants.

38. After finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting at Minnesota in 1940, Davenport native George "Sonny '' Franck played four seasons with the Giants (1941, 1945-47). In 33 games, he finished with 506 yards rushing, 536 receiving and eight touchdowns, including an 88-yard pass reception against the Redskins in 1947.

39. Clinton’s Jerry Niles, who was born in East Moline, was a backup quarterback with the Giants in 1947, passing for 269 yards and one touchdown with seven interceptions.

40. Frank Yokas of Rock Island played 25 games at guard with the Los Angeles Dons (1946) and Baltimore Colts (1947) in the All-America Football Conference, a rival league that later was absorbed by the NFL.

41. Moline’s Edsel "Ed'' Gustafson was a center and linebacker with the Brooklyn Dodgers of the AAFC in 1947 and 1948, starting 17 of 27 games.

42. Davenport native and long-time East Moline resident Bob Austin spent 22 years as an NFL official, from 1941 to 1963, and worked NFL championship games in 1948, 1949 and 1958. Austin, who also served in the Illinois House of Representatives, worked as a technical advisor for the AFL after retiring as an official.

43. Davenport resident John Lujack was a first-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed four highly successful pro seasons (1948-51) before having his career ended by a shoulder injury. Lujack then moved to the Quad-Cities and opened a car dealership with his father-in-law.

44. Lujack, who won the Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame in 1947, starred on both sides of the ball. He had eight interceptions on defense in 1948, then led the NFL in pass completions and attempts, passing yards (2,658) and passing touchdowns (23) in 1949. In the final game of the season, he passed for an NFL record 468 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 11 TDs in 1950.

45. Lujack served as a television analyst for New York Giants games on CBS from 1958 until 1962, when Ford signed on as a major sponsor. When they learned Lujack was a Chevrolet dealer, he was replaced by Pat Summerall.

46. Long-time Davenport resident Dick Woodard played five years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Dons (1949), New York Giants (1950-51, 1953) and Washington Redskins (1952). The center-linebacker had six career interceptions, four fumble recoveries and scored two defensive touchdowns.

47. Former St. Ambrose star Art Michalik played linebacker for two seasons each with San Francisco (1953-54) and Pittsburgh (1955-56). He was a second-team All-Pro selection as a rookie with the 49ers in 1953.

48. Michalik, who went into pro wrestling after his football career, contributed to the addition of facemasks on helmets when he elbowed Cleveland Browns star Otto Graham in the face as he laid on the ground in 1953. Graham suffered a slight concussion and needed 15 stitches in his lip before returning to the field with a bar across the front of his helmet.

49. Six years after being selected by the Baltimore Colts in the 12th round of the NFL draft, West Liberty native Don Chelf earned a roster spot with the Buffalo Bills in the new AFL. He started all 14 games at right guard in 1960 and also played in every game in 1961.

50. Don Carothers of Moline also played in the debut season of the AFL in 1960, getting into three games at tight end with Denver and catching two passes for 25 yards.

51. Elbert Kimbrough, who starred for Galesburg with his twin brother Albert in games against Quad-Cities teams in the 1950s, played safety for seven seasons in the NFL with the Rams (1961), 49ers (1962-66) and Saints (1968).

52. Moline’s Sonny Gamber served as an official in the AFL and NFL from 1959 through 1975. He officiated 10 conference championship games and the famed “Heidi game’’ between the Jets and the Raiders in 1968.

53. Gamber also served as the back judge in Super Bowl V and was the official who signaled Jim O’Brien’s game-winning 32-yard field goal in Baltimore’s 16-13 victory over Dallas.

54. Former Rock Island athlete Booker Edgerson was one of the top cornerbacks in the early days of the AFL, starring for the Buffalo Bills from 1962 through 1969, then playing for Denver in 1970. He helped the Bills to AFL titles in 1964 and 1965 and was second-team All-AFL in 1969.

55. Davenport’s Jerry Hillebrand was a first-round draft choice of the New York Giants in 1962 and played for the Giants (1963-66), Cardinals (1967) and Steelers (1968-70). He started 56 of 99 games and had 14 career interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns.

56. Rock Island’s Ken Bowman was the starting center for Green Bay in 107 games from 1964 to 1973, helping the Packers to three NFL championships. He teamed with Jerry Kramer to deliver the key block on Bart Starr’s game-winning quarterback sneak in the 1967 NFL title game, best known as the “Ice Bowl.’’

57. Bowman, who had a law degree, also served as vice president of the NFL players union and was arrested while picketing during the 1974 season, prompting the Packers to place him on injured reserve with a phantom back injury. He never played for them again.

58. Wayne DeSutter, who played at Atkinson High School in rural Henry County, played 14 games as an offensive tackle with Buffalo in 1966. He later served as the head coach at Alleman for five years.

59. Former Assumption athlete Karl Noonan played six seasons as a wide receiver with the Miami Dolphins (1966-71) and was second-team all-AFL in 1968 when he caught 58 passes for 760 yards and a league-high 11 touchdowns. For his career, he had 136 receptions for 1,798 yards and 17 TDs.

60. Rock Island native Joe Collier served as head coach of the Buffalo Bills in the 1966 and 1967 seasons before being fired two games into the 1968 season. He is better known as being an assistant coach with Denver from 1969-88 and as the architect of the Broncos’ famed Orange Crush defense, which was a key force in three Super Bowl appearances.

61. Despite being best known as a basketball player and playing just one season of football at the University of North Dakota, Davenport’s Jim Hester played four seasons as a tight end with New Orleans (1967-69) and Chicago (1970). He finished his career with 29 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

62. Wally Hilgenberg, who grew up in Wilton, Iowa, played 15 years in the NFL (1964-79) and was a starting outside linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings for eight years. He played in 199 regular-season games and 19 playoff games, including four Super Bowls. He was named second-team All-NFC in 1973.

63. Geneseo’s Barry Pearson spent five seasons (1972-76) as a wide receiver with the Steelers and Chiefs, catching 86 passes for 1,312 yards and seven touchdowns. In his best season, 1975, he started all but one game with Kansas City and had 36 receptions for 608 yards.

64. Former Kewanee Wethersfield star Dennis Nelson was a third-round draft choice of the Baltimore Colts in 1969 and was a starting defensive tackle for them from 1972-74. He played his last two seasons with the Eagles.

65. Augustana’s Ken Anderson was the third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1971 draft and went on to earn league MVP honors in 1981, play in four Pro Bowls and be named the NFLs’ Man of the Year in 1975. Upon retiring in 1986, he held the NFL records for consecutive pass completions (20) and completion percentage for a game (90.9%) and season (70.6%).

66. After six years as the color analyst on Bengals radio broadcasts, Anderson spent 17 years as an assistant coach with the Bengals, Jaguars and Steelers.

67. Riverdale High School graduate Mark Johnson played defensive end for the Bills in 1975-76 and the Browns in 1977, starting 3 of the 31 games in which he played.

68. Jim Jensen, a former Davenport Central running back, played six seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys (1976). Broncos (1977, 1979-80) and Packers (1981-82). In his only year as a starter, in 1980, he rushed for 476 yards and caught 49 passes for 377 yards.

69. Phil Francis, a San Francisco 49ers running back in 1979 and 1980, was born in Kewanee although he played his high school football in Beaverton, Oregon.

70. Moline’s Ron Hallstrom was a first-round draft choice of Green Bay in 1982 and played 11 seasons with the Packers, starting 124 games at right guard. He played one final season with Philadelphia in 1993. He was second-team All-NFC in 1989.

71. Davenport’s Roger Craig became the first NFL running back (and one of only three ever) to collect 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season in 1985. Craig also rushed for 1,502 yards in 1988, earning NFL offensive player of the year honors, and finished his career with 13,143 all-purpose yards and 73 touchdowns in 11 seasons.

72. Craig, who helped the San Francisco 49ers to three world championships, became the first player to score three touchdowns in the Super Bowl when he scored on a 2-yard run and receptions of 8 and 16 yards against Miami in Super Bowl XIX.

73. Craig also is the only player ever to be selected to the Pro Bowl as both a fullback and a running back.

74. Davenport Central graduate Jamie Williams played 12 seasons as a tight end in the NFL with the Cardinals (1983), Oilers (1984-88), 49ers (1989-93) and Raiders (1994). He finished with 181 receptions for 1,980 yards and 11 touchdowns.

75. Williams served as a technical consultant and had an uncredited hand in writing the screenplay for the 1999 film Any Given Sunday.

76. Rock Island’s Mark Stevenson played two games as a guard and center with Detroit in 1985.

77. Former Alleman athlete Adam Lingner played in exactly 200 regular-season games in the NFL, almost exclusively as a long snapper, with the Chiefs (1983-86, 1988) and Bills (1987, 1989-95). Lingner played in four consecutive Super Bowls with Buffalo in the early 1990s.

78. During a players strike in the middle of the 1987 season, former Durant athlete Jon Roehlk started three games at guard as a replacement player with the Chicago Bears.

79. Former Davenport Central star James Jones played 10 seasons as a defensive tackle in the NFL with Cleveland (1991-94), Denver (1995), Baltimore (1996-98) and Detroit (1999-2000). He never missed a game, starting 140 of the 160 games in which he played. He was occasionally used as a goal-line back on offense and scored four career touchdowns.

80. Former Davenport West star T.J. Rubley played for the Rams (1992-93), Packers (1995) and Broncos (1996), but only appeared in 10 games. He started seven games with the Rams in 1993, passing for 1,338 yards and 8 touchdowns.

81. Rubley, who threw an ill-fated, late-game interception in his only game with the Packers in 1995, served as a consultant for the 2000 film The Replacements. The movie’s main character, played by Keanu Reeves, is considered to be loosely based on Rubley.

82. Derek Allen of Geneseo played one game at guard with the New York Giants in 1995.

83. Moline’s Brad Hopkins was a first-round pick of the Houston Oilers (No. 13 overall) in the 1993 draft and spent 13 seasons with the Oilers/Titans, starting 188 of 194 games at left tackle. He made the NFL’s all-rookie team in 1993 and made the Pro Bowl in 2000 and 2003.

84. Despite weighing only 165 pounds, former Davenport West star Kenny Shedd played parts of seven seasons as a wide receiver and special teamer with the New York Jets (1993-94), Chicago Bears (1994), Oakland Raiders (1996-99) and Washington Redskins (2000). He caught 16 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.

85. Former Pleasant Valley athlete Gunnard Twyner played four games at wide receiver in 1997, two each with the Bengals and Saints. He later had brief coaching stints with the Colts and Bucs.

86. After record-shattering careers at Bettendorf High School and the University of Iowa, Tavian Banks encountered major injury problems in the NFL, playing in only 14 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1998 and 1999. He finished with 222 yards rushing and one touchdown.

87. Rock Island’s Austin Wheatley was New Orleans’ fifth-round draft choice in 2000 and played four games at tight end for the Saints the following season.

88. Current Quad-City Steamwheelers head coach Cory Ross spent parts of the 2006 and 2007 seasons as a running back with the Baltimore Ravens.

89. Maquoketa’s Sage Rosenfels spent nine years as a quarterback in the NFL with the Dolphins, Texans and Giants. In 44 games (12 starts), he threw 30 touchdown passes, half of those with Houston in 2007. He fired four TD passes in the fourth quarter of a loss to Tennessee that year.

90. In his post-playing life, Rosenfels has developed a career as a writer and broadcaster about football for such outlets as The Athletic and ESPN.

91. Bettendorf’s Pat Angerer played linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts from 2010 through 2013 before having his career shortened by injuries. He was fourth in the NFL with 148 tackles in 2011, but was cut by the Atlanta Falcons in training camp in 2014.

92. Davenport’s Julian Vandervelde played in 18 games at guard and center with Philadelphia from 2011-15 and may hold some sort of NFL record by being involved in 20 transactions, including being cut and resigned by the Eagles eight times.

93. Davenport Central alumnus Austin Howard played for the Eagles (2010), Jets (2012-13), Raiders (2014-16), Ravens (2017) and Redskins (2018) during an eight-year pro career. The 6-7, 330-pounder started 89 of 97 games, mostly at right tackle.

94. Davenport Central and its predecessor, Davenport High School, have had 13 graduates play in the NFL, the most of any high school in Iowa.

95. Former Clinton High School star David Johnson was a third-round draft choice of Arizona in the 2015 draft and was voted first-team All-Pro in 2016, rushing for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns and catching 80 passes for 879 yards and 4 TDs.

96. Johnson, who has 5,969 all-purpose yards in 62 career games, was traded in the off-season and will play for the Houston Texans this season.

97. Derrick Willies, who finished his high school career at Rock Island, played five games with the Cleveland Browns in 2018, catching three passes for 61 yards.

98. Portions of the 2019 NFL draft were broadcast from Augustana College.

99. Former Central DeWitt and University of Iowa player Casey Kreiter is in his fifth season in the NFL. After four years as the long snapper of the Denver Broncos, he now plays for the New York Giants.

100. Former Assumption athlete Jake Gervase played two games last season with the Los Angeles Rams and recently resigned with them for this season.

