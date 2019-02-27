Everett Nicholas V has returned an interception for a touchdown before in both high school and college.
However, the Quad-City Steamwheelers rookie still is kicking himself for missing out on a chance at a pick-six in his Indoor Football League debut last weekend during a home victory for the local club.
"The receiver cut the wrong way," Nicholas said Wednesday about having an open sideline in front of him on his first pick as a pro. "He ran a post, and the quarterback was throwing a (post-corner). So it came right to me. The lights were right in my face, but when it hit my hands, I said, 'Thank you, Jesus.'
"But, I thought I was down. I hit the wall (making the interception), so I thought that meant I was out of bounds, and the play was over, but my guys were like, 'Run! Run!' So I finally just took off."
The initial delay likely cost Nicholas more than the missed return TD.
Nicholas was a finalist for the IFL's Defensive Player of the Week award, but the honor went instead to Arizona pass rusher Joshua Gordon, who had three sacks including a safety in the Rattlers' season opener.
Also honored Wednesday were former University of Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong (Offensive POW for the Nebraska Danger) and Sioux Falls Storm kicker Miles Bergner (Special Teams POW). Q-C kicker Jacob Stytz and returner Carlos Wiggins were each a finalist for the latter honor.
The consolation prize for Nicholas is, with two interceptions last week, he is tied for the league lead. Stytz is the only other Wheeler leading the IFL in a statistical category, having hit all of his kicks to lead in extra points (9-for-9).
"It's a blessing," Nicholas said about the league lead during a weekly game-week luncheon for the Wheelers at the TBK Bank Sports Complex. "But there's still a lot of work to be done. I'm still as hungry as ever. This week, I'm trying to get through the IFL champions, so I'm not slacking up. I'm going to go out there and work like I don't have any picks."
Rough game: Q-C coach Cory Ross did more than speak with his own team this week. The former running back also called fellow NFL veteran Burt Grossman, the San Diego coach, about a couple of unsportsmanlike conduct personal fouls committed by both teams last week.
"We want to stop that stuff," Ross said. "That's not what football stands for. ... We want to play physical and fast, but we want to keep each other safe and healthy, too. So there's no sense for that stuff."
Injury report: The Wheelers have "a couple of guys banged up, that we might put on Short-Term IR," Ross said without naming names ahead of Sunday afternoon's game with the Iowa Barnstormers visiting the TaxSlayer Center.
"We have a bye week next week, so that'd help to have those guys sit out this and next week so when we come back, they'll be ready to rock. We also have some new faces that sat and watched their first game last week. They're all having some great practices and really want to make their name.
"If we can get the rest we need early on, that'd be great. We've been banging on each other since training camp started Feb. 1, with no days off. The league schedule just started, so we're just settling into a routine, getting days off, just watching film when we don't practice (like Wednesday). But this break next week is hitting us at the perfect time."
Almost: Q-C defensive back Keith Lewis nearly signed with Sunday's opponent last season.
"The Barnstormers sent me a contract and everything, but I decided to go South," said Lewis, who played for the Carolina Cobras. "It worked out OK. They won a championship. I ended up winning a championship. Now we get a chance at beating the champions."
Lewis did get to play in Des Moines one game last season, when Carolina played an exhibition against the Barnstormers, so the Chicago native knows what's in store Sunday.
"With their fans coming down to join our fans, this is going to be a playoff atmosphere," said Lewis, a veteran of five NFL training camps. "It's going to be great."