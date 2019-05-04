The flood-ravaged Quad Cities needed a little relief Saturday night.
Instead, another kind of Storm hit the area.
The Quad City Steamwheelers found themselves inundated early, with the Sioux Falls Storm swamping the local Indoor Football League franchise with 325 yards total offense for a 59-46 decision at the TaxSlayer Center.
The reigning nine-time Indoor Football League finalist Storm remain in the running for a first round playoff bye at 7-2.
The Wheelers (3-6) started the night in the sixth and final playoff spot, thanks to earning a tiebreaker with Tucson two weekends ago at home.
However, coupled with a second straight Q-C loss, Tucson was leading expansion San Diego when this newspaper went to deadline.
The Wheelers, who have five games remaining, finish the regular season June 15 at Tucson. Q-C also is on the road next Saturday in Des Moines against the defending IFL champion Iowa Barnstormers 8-1.
Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard and the Wheelers offense were held in check in the first half by the six-time IFL champs before finally getting on track after intermission.
Hilliard, who entered the weekend leading the IFL in touchdown passes (35), passing yards (1,464) and passing efficiency (194.1), finished a pedestrian 13-for-21 for 186 yards and four TDs.
Two of the scoring strikes were goal-line passes to Quentin Pedroza, the league's leading scorer (120 points before the game).
Two more came on long fourth-quarter bombs to Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd, the last with 54 seconds left to draw the Wheelers within six points for the third and final time.
However, the game was decided early when the Wheelers struggled to move the ball, with 44 of their 93 first-half yards coming on a long bomb from Hilliard to speedster Carlos Wiggins.
Q-C settled for field goal attempts on the first three possessions, the first a three-downs-and-out, 53-yard long ball missing wide left.
Augustana grad Jacob Stytz hit his next try, from 17 yards for a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter, but a bad snap on the third chance prevented another chip shot from the Storm 10-yard-line.
Stytz also failed on a desperation attempt on the final play of the first half, with a 42-yarder sailing just right.
The Wheelers trailed 14-3 before finally scoring a touchdown and went into intermission down 28-18 after trading scores with the Storm.
Meanwhile, title-winning Sioux Falls QB Lorenzo Brown continued to torment the Wheelers, finishing 20-of-26 for 294 passing yards and seven TDs.
Brown found Brandon Shepard (8 catches, 131 yards) and Kent Shelby (7 grabs, 88 yards) each three times for scores.
Four of Brown's TD passes came after intermission to hold off Q-C's comeback from a deficit that grew as large as 17 points at 35-18 following the first score after halftime.
Brown tossed three TD passes in the first half, two to Shepard. Calen Campbell also rushed for a score 19 seconds before intermission for the 10-point halftime pad.
Sioux Falls piled up 201 yards before halftime, and only suffered an empty first possession when Damian Ford fumbled going into the end zone on a 47-yard pass. Q-C's Antonio Marshall recovered and returned the fumble to midfield.