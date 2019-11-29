Saturday's college football games

Iowa State (7-4, 5-3) at Kansas State (7-4, 4-4)
Basics: 6 p.m., Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State defeated Kansas 41-31 in its final home game and is one victory away from matching a school record for most wins (24) in a three-year period. The Cyclones, led by Big 12 player of the week Brock Purdy, are second in the league in scoring (34.2) and third in total offense (459.1). Kansas State, in its first season under Iowa native and UNI grad Chris Klieman, snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-27 victory over Texas Tech last week. The Wildcats are led by Skylar Thompson, who has nearly as many touchdowns rushing (10) as he does passing (12).
Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) at Illinois (6-5, 4-4)
Basics: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: FS1; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 19-10 loss to Iowa this week but the Illini will take another shot at winning seven games in a season for the first time since 2008. They rushed for 192 yards against the Hawkeyes but committed three turnovers to fall from first to fourth in the country in turnover margin. Northwestern has fallen a long way after playing in the Big Ten championship game last season. The Wildcats, who lost to Minnesota 38-22 last week, are last in the Big Ten in passing offense and have thrown for only five touchdowns all season.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4)
Basics: 1 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: ESPN3; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: This is a first-round game in the FCS playoffs. UNI closed with a 38-7 victory over Western Illinois last Saturday and was disappointed not to get a first-round bye despite being ranked sixth in both FCS polls. San Diego, which is unranked, has won 37 consecutive games in the Pioneer League and has a high-powered offense that has produced 413 or more yards in every game this season and averages 41.7 points per game. Fifth-year senior quarterback Reed Sinnett, a Johnston, Iowa, product, is fourth in FCS in passing yards per game (307.5) and touchdowns (32).