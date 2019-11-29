Saturday's college football games

Iowa State (7-4, 5-3) at Kansas State (7-4, 4-4)

Storylines : Iowa State defeated Kansas 41-31 in its final home game and is one victory away from matching a school record for most wins (24) in a three-year period. The Cyclones, led by Big 12 player of the week Brock Purdy, are second in the league in scoring (34.2) and third in total offense (459.1). Kansas State, in its first season under Iowa native and UNI grad Chris Klieman, snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-27 victory over Texas Tech last week. The Wildcats are led by Skylar Thompson, who has nearly as many touchdowns rushing (10) as he does passing (12).

Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) at Illinois (6-5, 4-4)

Storylines: Illinois had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 19-10 loss to Iowa this week but the Illini will take another shot at winning seven games in a season for the first time since 2008. They rushed for 192 yards against the Hawkeyes but committed three turnovers to fall from first to fourth in the country in turnover margin. Northwestern has fallen a long way after playing in the Big Ten championship game last season. The Wildcats, who lost to Minnesota 38-22 last week, are last in the Big Ten in passing offense and have thrown for only five touchdowns all season.