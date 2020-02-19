Steamwheelers stepping up their game with new facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We were at their beck and call so sometimes it would mess up the organization part for me," Ross said. "Now we have a set time and the guys have a set time so it’s a lot easier and a lot more organized. Plus, we have the weight room right there. … These guys will be getting the full professional experience."

Ross, who formerly coached the Nebraska Danger, said there is hardly an indoor professional football team in the country that can match this set-up.

"There are some teams that have some facilities that can give them that professional feel," he said. "The Arizona Rattlers have some pretty good facilities down there. The Tucson Sugar Skulls have some areas where guys can come and do things on their own, but both those teams practice outside."

The TBK complex offers other amenities such as arcades and bowling alleys that will allow the Wheelers to do some fun team activities.

"It’s just an opportunity for us to get more and more recruits that want to come to the Quad-Cities area," Ross said.

Because of that, he feels he has a chance to significantly upgrade the talent level of a team that finished 6-8 and narrowly missed the IFL playoffs last season.