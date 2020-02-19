Steamwheelers stepping up their game with new facilities

The Quad City Steamwheelers are stepping up their game in their third season.
The local Indoor Football League franchise has centralized its entire operation into the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. It now has its offices, an indoor turf practice field and weight training facilities all in one location.
The hope is that it will translate into improved performance on the field.
"It’s like having our own compound," owner Doug Bland said. "Not to brag, but we probably now have the best facilities in the business. It’s been a tremendous help in recruiting players."
Head coach Cory Ross, who has begun putting his team together, is elated by the change.
"It works out great for us," he said. "It’s a lot more organized, and we have set times."
In their first two years after reorganizing, the Steamwheelers practiced at the St. Ambrose Dome on the north side of Davenport with occasional workouts at the arena in which they played their games, the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The offices also were in Moline and any weight training they did was at other locations.
It involved a lot of travel time, and the team always was at the mercy of other people’s schedules. If the St. Ambrose baseball or softball team needed the dome, the Steamwheelers might get bumped to a different practice time.
"We were at their beck and call so sometimes it would mess up the organization part for me," Ross said. "Now we have a set time and the guys have a set time so it’s a lot easier and a lot more organized. Plus, we have the weight room right there. … These guys will be getting the full professional experience."
Ross, who formerly coached the Nebraska Danger, said there is hardly an indoor professional football team in the country that can match this set-up.
"There are some teams that have some facilities that can give them that professional feel," he said. "The Arizona Rattlers have some pretty good facilities down there. The Tucson Sugar Skulls have some areas where guys can come and do things on their own, but both those teams practice outside."
The TBK complex offers other amenities such as arcades and bowling alleys that will allow the Wheelers to do some fun team activities.
"It’s just an opportunity for us to get more and more recruits that want to come to the Quad-Cities area," Ross said.
Because of that, he feels he has a chance to significantly upgrade the talent level of a team that finished 6-8 and narrowly missed the IFL playoffs last season.
"We’ve brought a majority of the offense back, but we also have a great, great handful of guys that have come here to compete and allow us to get better to either push some of these guys off the squad or make those guys become better," Ross said. "That’s what we’re trying to do. We have the most competitive camp that we’ve had since we’ve been together as the Quad City Steamwheelers. So there are guys that were here last year that could quite possibly not make it this year and vice versa."
Players are scheduled to report to camp Thursday. Ross said he would bring in 35 to 40 players with the roster being trimmed to the required 25 prior to the March 7 season opener at Cedar Rapids.
The team will go through two-a-day workouts for the first week with a morning practice at 6 a.m. each day and positional skills workouts later in the day. An intrasquad scrimmage is scheduled for Feb. 28 with cuts being made shortly thereafter.
The Steamwheelers have a bye week following the season opener, then will play their home opener at the TaxSlayer Center on March 21 against defending regular-season champion Arizona.