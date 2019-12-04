Steamwheelers to open 2020 season on road

In less than 100 days, the Quad-City Steamwheelers will open the 2020 Indoor Football League on the road against their closest rival.

The Steamwheelers kick off the season March 7 at the U.S. Cellular Center against the Cedar Rapids River Kings. Two weeks later, Q-C will play the Arizona Rattlers in its home opener at the TaxSlayer Center.

"We are so excited for 2020 and proud to be part of the IFL and its growth. In an environment where leagues in our industry are shrinking, the IFL has been able to build a successful model that allows for great competition," Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said.

Q-C will play a 14-game schedule. Coach Cory Ross' squad is coming off a 6-8 season in its second year of the franchise's second stint.

All seven of the Steamwheelers' home games are scheduled for Friday or Saturday nights.

Among the home opponents are the Spokane Shock, one of four expansion teams in the IFL this past offseason. The Shock visit the TaxSlayer Center on Friday, April 3.

Frisco (Texas), Albuquerque (N.M.) and Oakland are the other new franchises in the league. Q-C visits Frisco on May 2.