South Bend scored in six of its eight at-bats and pounded out 15 hits in a 12-6 Class A Midwest League baseball game win Tuesday night at Parkview Field in front of a crowd of 2,549.

Luis Verdugo and Christian Franklin homered for the Cubs in the first of a season-ending six-game homestand against the River Bandits.

Verdugo, who had three hits, connected for a two-run shot in the bottom of the second inning. Franklin added a two-run homer in the third as South Bend built a 5-1 lead.

The lead grew to 12-2 with a four-run bottom of the eighth. Franklin finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Kevin Alcantara went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for the 53-72 Cubs.

The River Bandits scored four runs in their final at-bat, three runs scored on bases loaded walks.

Justin Johnson, Eric Kennedy and Parker Bates each had two hits for the River Bandits. Kennedy tripled and scored twice for QC, which had 10 hits and drew six walks.

Lefty Frank Mozzicato was tagged with the loss, allowing five runs — four earned. Walks continued to plaque Mozzicato (0-4), who issued five free passes and now has walked 33 batters in 36 2/3 innings with the River Bandits this summer.

Johzan Oquendo (1-0), the second Cubs pitcher, fired two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the win.

Game 2 of the series starts at 6:05 tonight.