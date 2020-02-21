Four local wrestlers to compete for state titles

CHAMPAIGN — The local area will have a lot to cheer for on Saturday evening as four wrestlers will compete for Class 1A titles at the IHSA State Wrestling Championship, including three back-to-back-to-back matches at the State Farm Center.
Dallas Krueger (138) and Nolan Throne (145) of Rockridge will look to complete perfect seasons with wins in their title bouts. Krueger punched his ticket with a 9-2 decision over Owen Gulley of Leroy and Throne closed out a 4-2 decision against Alex Carillo of Nazareth.
Jack Patting of Alleman stayed undefeated in the tournament with a 3-2 decision over Lukas Eagle of Mt. Zion at 152 and Bryan Caves of Riverdale got the only semifinal pin, stopping Joel Baer of Eureka in 5:08 in a 220-pound battle.
The Rockets duo each thought his semifinal match was his toughest of the year.
“Kids start to know how capable I am and they try to attack me,” Krueger said. “At this tournament it’s the best of the best, and they all want to beat me.”
“I haven’t wrestled too much really tough competition all year,” Throne said. “This opponent really studied me and knew my strengths and tried to play away from that. I had to find other ways to attack and get the job done.”
Krueger and Throne waited to be interviewed until after close friend and junior Alleman standout Jack Patting finished out his semifinal match.
“We’ve all been so close to each other,” Throne said. “Jack is one of my best friends and we talk to each other every day. All three of us making it to the finals is so special. I don’t even have the words to describe it, it’s just so amazing.”
“I’ve known Dallas since we were both super young,” Patting said. “We were really close growing up and then fell off for a while being at different schools. I was always around him, though, and looked up to him. Nolan and I have been close since middle school and even though he’s only one year older than me, I’ve always wanted to be just like him.”
While Throne and Krueger faced their toughest battles yet, Patting felt confident in his semifinal match.
“This is certainly the biggest stage of the season, but it wasn’t my toughest match,” Patting said. “Unlike Nolan and Dallas, I’ve lost this year so I can’t say this was my hardest battle. I don’t want to undermine the work that my opponent put in, but I felt safe at times during the match.”
After losing his semifinal match last season, Patting is looking forward to his championship bout and is hoping to have fun.
“I don’t want to go into the match too tight,” Patting said. “I want to be loose and stay in the moment and really enjoy it. That’s something I hope I can learn to do.”
For Caves, the next 24 hours are all about the next match.
“I’m going to do a lot of prep,” Caves said. “I want to stay on task and not get too far off track. The previous matches mean nothing now, and tomorrow is a new match.”
Caves is hoping to redeem himself after placing second in the state tournament last year and said he learned from his previous experience.
“Last year I was in the same position so I know the pressure of the match,” Caves said. “I want to come in with a cooler head and build on my experiences from last year.”
Krueger faces off against Adam Meenen of Rock Falls and will open the local championship matches. He will be immediately followed by Throne who will go against Anthony Federico of Althoff and Patting who is facing familiar foe Kyle Tunink of Sterling Newman Central Catholic. Caves will close things out for the local area with his match against Peyton Lind of Byron.