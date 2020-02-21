Four local wrestlers to compete for state titles

“We’ve all been so close to each other,” Throne said. “Jack is one of my best friends and we talk to each other every day. All three of us making it to the finals is so special. I don’t even have the words to describe it, it’s just so amazing.”

“I’ve known Dallas since we were both super young,” Patting said. “We were really close growing up and then fell off for a while being at different schools. I was always around him, though, and looked up to him. Nolan and I have been close since middle school and even though he’s only one year older than me, I’ve always wanted to be just like him.”

While Throne and Krueger faced their toughest battles yet, Patting felt confident in his semifinal match.

“This is certainly the biggest stage of the season, but it wasn’t my toughest match,” Patting said. “Unlike Nolan and Dallas, I’ve lost this year so I can’t say this was my hardest battle. I don’t want to undermine the work that my opponent put in, but I felt safe at times during the match.”

After losing his semifinal match last season, Patting is looking forward to his championship bout and is hoping to have fun.