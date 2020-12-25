Friday's local briefs

Hall, Rose top AP honors

Iowa State running back Breece Hall and linebacker Mike Rose were named Thursday by the Associated Press as its Big 12 offensive and defensive players of the year.

The wire service media group who regularly covers the conference also named Cyclones coach Matt Campbell as its AP Big 12 Coach of the Year after guiding ISU to its first-ever Big 12 Championship Game appearance during an 8-3 season.

Hall, one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award as college football's top running back, and Rose, who shared the Big 12 lead with 90 tackles, are among nine Iowa State players to be named to the AP Big 12 all-conference team.

Hall and Rose were joined on the first team by tight end Charlie Kolar and defensive end JaQuan Bailey.

ISU players awarded second-team recognition by the AP were quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive guard Derek Schweiger, center Colin Newell, wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and safety Greg Eisworth.

