Friday's local briefs

IHSA approves bass fishing sectional
In a special virtual meeting on Friday, the Illinois High School board of directors approved sectional competition for bass fishing and badminton across the state this spring.
The bass fishing sectionals are scheduled to take place on May 6 with a rain date of May 10. Assignments for those sectionals have not yet been made.
Whether the state series will conclude at that point or continue with a state final round will be reviewed at the March board of directors meeting.
