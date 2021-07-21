From solitary to celluloid: Seven films for the Bix 7

Running is a solitary sport, both physically and mentally demanding. But it will be anything but solitary Saturday as The Quad-City Times Bix 7 invades the streets of Davenport. Thousands of onlookers and revelers will join the on-the-move crowd.

In celebration of the solitary, we offer up seven films about runners and running.

1. Marathon Man (1976) William Goldman might be the greatest screenwriter ever, and he adapted this thriller from his own novel. Dustin Hoffman's excellent performance is matched by co-stars Laurence Olivier, Roy Scheider, William Devane and Marthe Keller.

2. Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019) Talented comic and screenwriter Jillian Leigh Bell isn't a household name. If you know her, it's probably from her role as Jillian Belk on Comedy Central's "Workaholics." This film takes place inside the life of woman struggling with her weight, identity and the meaning in life. So she starts running.

3. Forrest Gump (1994) Watch it again. You will be surprised at just how much of the plot is driven by Forrest's decision to run and keep running. Too often dismissed as glib almost 30 years after its release, "Gump" really is a fairy tale about our country's journey through the second half of the 20th century.