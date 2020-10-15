Geneseo boys take first WB6 title

History was made at Saukie Golf course on Thursday as the Geneseo boys cross country team captured its first ever Western Big 6 title.

The Maple Leafs finished with 51 points, 10 ahead of second place Moline. Senior runner William Plumley led the charge for Geneseo with a fourth place finish in 16 minutes, 14 seconds. Geneseo had three medalists as Justin Johnson (6th, 16:20) and Galvin Allison (8th, 16:30) also captured top-ten finishes.

A conference title was something the team had being working toward all season, and coach Todd Ehlert was happy to see his team accomplish that goal.

"It's exciting to see them achieve the goal we set earlier in the season," Ehlert said. "It's so awesome to be able to celebrate with them. They worked their butts off all year, and this is a step in the right way for our program"

Geneseo took it easy at practice this week leading up to the race, as the Maple Leafs were coming off four races in a 12-day stretch.

"We've been working really hard and staying concentrated on the race," Ehlert said. "We backed off of practice this week so the kids could be kids, and they stayed focused on the task."

While Plumley came out on top for his team, he was just happy they accomplished something as a unit.