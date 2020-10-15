Geneseo boys take first WB6 title

History was made at Saukie Golf course on Thursday as the Geneseo boys cross country team captured its first ever Western Big 6 title.
The Maple Leafs finished with 51 points, 10 ahead of second place Moline. Senior runner William Plumley led the charge for Geneseo with a fourth place finish in 16 minutes, 14 seconds. Geneseo had three medalists as Justin Johnson (6th, 16:20) and Galvin Allison (8th, 16:30) also captured top-ten finishes.
A conference title was something the team had being working toward all season, and coach Todd Ehlert was happy to see his team accomplish that goal.
"It's exciting to see them achieve the goal we set earlier in the season," Ehlert said. "It's so awesome to be able to celebrate with them. They worked their butts off all year, and this is a step in the right way for our program"
Geneseo took it easy at practice this week leading up to the race, as the Maple Leafs were coming off four races in a 12-day stretch.
"We've been working really hard and staying concentrated on the race," Ehlert said. "We backed off of practice this week so the kids could be kids, and they stayed focused on the task."
While Plumley came out on top for his team, he was just happy they accomplished something as a unit.
"I would have been happy finishing seventh on the team, as long as we came away with the title," Plumley said. "It feels nice to get our first conference title in just the second year of being in the Western Big 6."
It was Plumley's last conference meet, but the senior believes that Geneseo will be a force to be reckoned with in the WB6 for years to come.
"We have a lot of young guys who worked really hard all year to make this happen," Plumley said. "There's a lot of depth on the team, and they won't let up next year."
Other local medalists include the Moline duo of Jackson McClellan (2nd, 15:05) and Jon Hutton (3rd, 16:04); United Township's Logan Veloz (5th, 16:18); and Donovan Garro (7th, 16:23) from the hosting Rock Island Rocks.
McClellan finished just two seconds back of individual champion Fiker Rosen of Quincy in what was a thrilling race wire-to-wire for the duo, who are very familiar with each other. The Moline senior was all smiles, even though he finished just seconds off a conference title and his ultimate goal of breaking the 15 minute mark.
"I'm very proud of how I ran today, it was a great race," McClellan said. "We worked really hard all season to get to this point and I wasn't going to let off of the gas."
Senior teammate Hutton put up an impressive performance of his own, and he left it all on the course.
"I'm feeling happy with what I did in my career," Hutton said. "This was my last conference meet and I wanted to give it everything that I could. I was worried I would have a bad final run before the postseason, but I went out there and had fun."
The relationship that McClellan and Hutton developed over the years is something that McClellan will always appreciate.
"We have been super close for years, putting in hundreds of miles together and just talking about whatever," McClellan said. "He's a really good guy and I wish him nothing but success."
United Township finished fifth as a team behind Veloz's fifth place performance with 143 points. Alleman's Diego Portillo just missed getting a medal with an 11th place finish in 16 minutes, 39 seconds. He led his team to seventh with 163 points. Rock Island finished eighth with 183 points.
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-014
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-015
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-026
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-017
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-005
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-019
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-007
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-027
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-011
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-010
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-020
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-016
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-024
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-021
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-012
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-001
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-006
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-008
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-025
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-023
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-009
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-013
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-004
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-028
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-002
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-003
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-018
101520-qc-spt-big-6-xc-meet-022
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!