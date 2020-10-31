Geneseo cross country finishes season 'state-bound'

PEORIA — In any normal year, the Geneseo cross country teams would be headed back to Detweiller Park next Saturday as qualifiers for the IHSA 2A State Meet.
However, in the COVID altered season, the Maple Leafs have to settle for their performances at sectionals to cap off a remarkable run.
Both the boys and girls teams would have qualified for the state meet. The boys team finished fifth with 145 points and the girls were sixth at 106 points. The top seven teams in 2A at each sectional would have qualified.
The last time the girls team qualified for the state meet was in 2009, and the boys last competed as a team in Peoria in 1999.
Esther Brown and Avery Magerkurth led the Maple Leafs with a pair of top-10 finishes. Brown took seventh with a time of 19 minutes, 13 seconds, and Magerkurth finished just five seconds back in ninth place.
William Plumley finished 14th overall, sixth in his flight, with a time of 16 minutes, 17 seconds for the boys. Justin Johnson was the next finisher for the Maple Leafs with a 22nd-place finish in 16:26.
Coach Kelley Timmerman made the choice to run her top two runners — Brown and Magerkurth — in the third flight, where the second and third runners from each team ran. That's due to the chemistry the two developed over the course of the year.
"Our relationship means everything to me," Magerkurth said. "We push each other and always run as fast as the fastest runner on the course. Her presence is comforting for me and we always bring out the best from each other. Our connection is unbelievable."
The two placed second and third in their flight and fed off each other the entire race.
"I went to coach before the race and said I couldn’t run without her," Brown said. "With us, one person pushes us for part of the race and the other stays behind. We work in tune. I struggled in first mile, but I pushed through it for her. We have each other's back."
It wasn't just the top two for Geneseo, as former individual state qualifier Lacey Laxton posted a season-best time of 19:44 to finish 25th.
"It was a wonderful experience, cannot say enough about how hard this team worked this season," Timmerman said. "You never know how the cards are going to play out in a race like this. It's hard to judge unless you’re really on top of things.
"This was the hardest I have pushed a group of girls, and they responded well with hardly any injuries. We ran longer runs, up to 11 miles in the season. They worked hard. The ultimate honor is to get down to state, I just wish we had that extra week and get closure for the season. I'm so happy for the girls."
As he crossed the finish line, Plumley knew that he had finally accomplished what he spent the last few years pushing toward.
Last season, he finished just one place and one second back of qualifying for the state meet as an individual but knew when he finished today that no matter how the team race sorted out, he would be listed as a state qualifier in the record books.
"Today wasn't about personal bests, it was just about keeping pace and beating the guy next to me," Plumley said. "I'm happy I was able to pull it off and we were able to qualify as a team."
Coach Todd Ehlert was happy how everything ended for his team and was especially happy with the specific place they finished.
"The boys ran great today," Ehlert said. "The wind was crazy, but it warmed up throughout the day from when the girls were running. I'm really proud of how we finished, and it was really special because fifth is the traditional place to qualify for state."
"This team was really special to me," Plumley said. "I've been with most of them for the last three or for years, and we've been regional and conference champions in my time with the team. To qualify as a team, even though there's no state meet, is really great to see."
