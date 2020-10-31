Geneseo cross country finishes season 'state-bound'

"Our relationship means everything to me," Magerkurth said. "We push each other and always run as fast as the fastest runner on the course. Her presence is comforting for me and we always bring out the best from each other. Our connection is unbelievable."

The two placed second and third in their flight and fed off each other the entire race.

"I went to coach before the race and said I couldn’t run without her," Brown said. "With us, one person pushes us for part of the race and the other stays behind. We work in tune. I struggled in first mile, but I pushed through it for her. We have each other's back."

It wasn't just the top two for Geneseo, as former individual state qualifier Lacey Laxton posted a season-best time of 19:44 to finish 25th.

"It was a wonderful experience, cannot say enough about how hard this team worked this season," Timmerman said. "You never know how the cards are going to play out in a race like this. It's hard to judge unless you’re really on top of things.