Geneseo takes first team title in Western Big 6 tournament

Sterling and Moline had the most individual titles with four apiece.

Moline was led by Charlie Farmer (106), Noah Tapia (113), Kole Brower (132) and Cobie Underwood (285). DeAnthony Parker (182) also reached the title match but fell in a 1-0 decision to Quincy’s Thomas Culp.

It was business as usual for Farmer, who is seeking a state title in his junior year and currently sports a 35-1 record.

“I’m just taking things one match at a time,” Farmer said. “The goal is to be state champ. I can’t go into the state series seeking anything less. Otherwise, I set myself up for failure.”

Tapia beat state-ranked Geneseo sophomore Anthony Montez in an 8-5 decision and it was a case of revenge for the freshman, who suffered a 1-0 loss to Montez in an off-season tournament.

“I was very happy to get the win against a tough wrestler like him,” Tapia said. “I knew that I had to attack him more since he’s a defensive wrestler and it paid off in the end.”

Alleman’s lone champion was Jack Patting (152), who has a 37-1 record going into the state series and wants to take home the title at the end of the season.