Geneseo takes first team title in Western Big 6 tournament

GENESEO — With its eyes on a larger prize, Geneseo took first place at the inaugural Western Big 6 wrestling tournament on Saturday.
The Maple Leafs finished with 167.5 points, well ahead of second-place Alleman, who finished with 137 points. Moline was just behind the Pioneers at 136.5 points.
Geneseo had three individual champions with Cade Hornback (120), Luke Henkhaus (126) and Eli Allen (195) taking the top spot on the podium.
“It’s great to be able to have health and be at our peak at this point in the season,” Geneseo coach Jon Murray said. “Hopefully, we can finish off strong the rest of the way.”
The Maple Leafs have set a goal of reaching the team state finals, something the program hasn’t done since 2014.
“That would be really special,” Murray said. “This is a great group of seniors who haven’t been able to experience something like this. We’re taking things one match at a time and enjoying the process.”
Winning the conference title as both an individual and a team meant a lot to Henkhaus, who defeated Gage Mowry of Alleman by a 3-0 decision.
“The Big 6 is a tough conference so winning here really means something,” Henkhaus said. “The goal for all of us has just been to rack up as many points as possible for the benefit of the team.”
Sterling and Moline had the most individual titles with four apiece.
Moline was led by Charlie Farmer (106), Noah Tapia (113), Kole Brower (132) and Cobie Underwood (285). DeAnthony Parker (182) also reached the title match but fell in a 1-0 decision to Quincy’s Thomas Culp.
It was business as usual for Farmer, who is seeking a state title in his junior year and currently sports a 35-1 record.
“I’m just taking things one match at a time,” Farmer said. “The goal is to be state champ. I can’t go into the state series seeking anything less. Otherwise, I set myself up for failure.”
Tapia beat state-ranked Geneseo sophomore Anthony Montez in an 8-5 decision and it was a case of revenge for the freshman, who suffered a 1-0 loss to Montez in an off-season tournament.
“I was very happy to get the win against a tough wrestler like him,” Tapia said. “I knew that I had to attack him more since he’s a defensive wrestler and it paid off in the end.”
Alleman’s lone champion was Jack Patting (152), who has a 37-1 record going into the state series and wants to take home the title at the end of the season.
“I want to win the championship, however it happens,” Patting said. “If I lose between now and then in regionals and sectionals, that’s not a big deal as long as I’m the one on top at the end of it all.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the day was Braydon Hodson of United Township who took home the championship at 160 pounds. Hodson started the day with a 7-10 season record but won all three matches and took home the title with a 1:07 pin over Kolten Smith of Sterling.
The Panthers senior was just happy to come out on top at the end of the day.
“I just wanted to get it done,” Hodson said. “I didn’t want to waste any time in that final match.”
Emotions were running high for Hodson after the victory, as he had to sit out his entire junior year following a surgery relating to his veins.
“It feels great to win today,” Hodson said. “Hopefully this is good momentum going forward and I can wrestle hard and quick next weekend and get a medal.”