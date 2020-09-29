Geneseo victorious over Galesburg on senior night

GENESEO — Senior night always brings about a mixed bag of emotions, but for Geneseo High School cross-country runner Esther Brown, her senior night was all about the team.

The senior won her last home meet at Richmond Hill Park with a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds, but she was not a four-year runner for the team and felt that Tuesday night's win over Galesburg was more about her teammates.

"I think I would feel different if I did cross-country all four years of high school," said Brown, a state-qualifying runner for the track team during the spring season. "I would go to all of my older sister's meets when she was in the program so I know how much work all of these girls have put in since freshman year. It's great to see their progress and offer support when they need it."

Brown usually does volleyball in the fall, but due to COVID-19, that season was postponed until the spring. This was her first year out for cross-country in high school.

The Maple Leafs took the top five places for 15 points against the Silver Streaks and had 12 of the top 15 finishers. The top five of Brown, Avery Magerkurth, Jaide Flowers, Lacey Laxton and Jessalyn Belvel all finished under 21 minutes. Brown is hoping that tight group of runners can shave some time off those results in their final races.