Geneseo victorious over Galesburg on senior night

GENESEO — Senior night always brings about a mixed bag of emotions, but for Geneseo High School cross-country runner Esther Brown, her senior night was all about the team.
The senior won her last home meet at Richmond Hill Park with a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds, but she was not a four-year runner for the team and felt that Tuesday night's win over Galesburg was more about her teammates.
"I think I would feel different if I did cross-country all four years of high school," said Brown, a state-qualifying runner for the track team during the spring season. "I would go to all of my older sister's meets when she was in the program so I know how much work all of these girls have put in since freshman year. It's great to see their progress and offer support when they need it."
Brown usually does volleyball in the fall, but due to COVID-19, that season was postponed until the spring. This was her first year out for cross-country in high school.
The Maple Leafs took the top five places for 15 points against the Silver Streaks and had 12 of the top 15 finishers. The top five of Brown, Avery Magerkurth, Jaide Flowers, Lacey Laxton and Jessalyn Belvel all finished under 21 minutes. Brown is hoping that tight group of runners can shave some time off those results in their final races.
"As a team I would like to see us collectively push forward and get the top five runners all under 20 minutes," Brown said. "It's easier to run along side a group than it is to be out by yourself, and we have the ability to pair up with all different types of girls."
Richmond Hill has a substantial number of hills, but Brown didn't have any trouble with the course.
"It's a really fun course, and I felt calm and collected the entire race," Brown said. "It didn't feel like a meet day at all, and I was just out there having fun."
Sophomore Gavin Allison won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 38 seconds and led the Maple Leafs to an 18-42 team win over Galesburg. The Maple Leaf lead runner on Tuesday night isn't a huge fan of the course, but had the necessary experience running on it to come out on top.
"I guess it's not a bad course, it at least gives a challenge for me to improve upon my form," Allison said. "We come out here about twice a week and do the hills for experience."
Allison earned the victory on Tuesday, but his goal all season has been to hold the top spot, and he'll continue to shoot for that goal over the course of the rest of the season.
"I have a lot of work to do to catch the top spot," Allison said. "I'm working toward a time between 16 and 17 minutes. The top group usually sticks together during practice, and this year I've learned to keep a more consistent pace with my runs rather than going all out at the beginning."
