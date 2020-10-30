Girls swimming: Illinois Metro Honor Roll (Final)

Illinois Metro Honor Roll (Final)
Through sectional meet
50 free — 1. Sophie Greko (Moline) 24.96; 2. Jillian Smith (United Township) 25.91; 3. Clara Van Note (Mol) 26.23; 3.; 4. Josie Smith (UT) 26.72; 5. Hailee Messerly (Mol) 26.74.
100 free — 1. Greko (Mol) 53.27; 2. Van Note (Mol) 55.57; 3. Jillian Smith (UT) 56.53; 4. Messerly (Mol) 57.35; 4. 5. Bailey Hecker (Rock Island) 58.81.
200 free — 1. Greko (Mol) 1:58.05; 2. Van Note (Mol) 2:01.63; 3. Messerly (Mol) 2:03.18; 4. CC Cervantes (Mol) 2:08.85; 5. Sholl (RI) 2:09.63.
500 free — 1. Greko (Mol) 5:07.34; 2. Messerly (Mol) 5:31.39; 3. Van Note (Mol) 5:40.23; 4. Annika Zemek (Mol) 5:42.63; 5. Cervantes (Mol) 5:46.67.
100 back — 1. Hannah Gault (Mol) 1:03.93; 2. Van Note (Mol) 1:04.44; 3. Hecker (RI) 1:06.06; 4. Ava Navarro (Mol) 1:06.24; 5. Greko (Mol) 1:06.83.
100 breast — 1. Sholl (RI) 1:08.16; 2. Trenary (Mol) 1:10.38; 3. Zemek (Mol) 1:12.58; 4. Greko (Mol) 1:14.76; 5. Jillian Smith (UT) 1:18.50.
100 fly — 1. Messerly (Mol) 1:01.15; 2. Cervantes (Mol) 1:03.64; 3. Greko (Mol) 1:05.68; 4. Sholl (RI) 1:06.05; 5. Zemek (Mol) 1:06.96.
200 IM — 1. Greko (Mol) 2:12.64; 2. Sholl (RI) 2:20.10; 3. Messerly (Mol) 2:20.27; 4. Trenary (Mol) 2:21.69; 5. Van Note (Mol) 2:25.71.
1 meter 6 dives — 1. Hannah Schimmel (Mol) 188.95; 2. Ella McKinley (RI) 187.13; 3. Zoe Wanak (Mol) 181.15; 4. Darien Sanders (Mol) 179.75; 5. Valerie Holland (RI) 158.63.
1 meter 11 dives — 1. Schimmel (Mol) 314.35; 2. Wanak (Mol) 303.35; 3. McKinley (RI) 292.70; 4. Holland (RI) 291.80; 5. Sanders (Mol) 290.40.
200 free relay — 1. Mol (Greko, Messerly, Cervantes, Van Note) 1:46.76; 2. UT (Kate Parker, Mackenzi Fulton, Josie Smith, Jillian Smith) 1:51.84; 3. RI (Hecker, Ava Dietz, Allyson Smithson, Sholl) 1:54.73; 4. Geneseo (Sidni Ringberg, Ally Nelson, Melani Hodge, Samantha Gerstel) 2:20.23.
200 medley relay — 1. Mol (Gault, Trenary, Messerly, Greko) 1:56.63; 2. RI (Hecker, Sholl, Dietz, Abbie Roos) 2:02.71; 3. UT (Fulton, Jillian Smith, Josie Smith, Parker) 2:13.99; 4. Gen (Ringberg, Sarah Nerud, Gerstel, Nelson) 2:38.94.
400 free relay — 1, Mol (Messerly, Cervantes, Van Note, Greko) 3:48.85; 2. RI (Smithson, Dietz, Hecker, Sholl) 4:02.51; 3. UT (Jillian Smith, Josie Smith, Parker, Rachel Pyevich) 4:15.91; 4. Gen (Lexi Gordon, Nerud, Morgan Snell, Hodge) 5:26.24.
